ATHENS — Georgia basketball continued to build on its 20-win season with the commitment of Somto Cyril.

Cyril, a 6-foot-10, 253-pound former Kentucky commit, is the No. 9 center in the country according to 247Sports’ Composite ranking.

Cyril was at Georgia on an official visit last month, according to KSR, after getting a release from his National Letter of Intent with Kentucky.

The Bulldogs’ front line is shaping up to be strong, as UGA also has incoming 6-9 freshman Asa Newell arriving in June.

Georgia signed De’Shayne Montgomery, keeping the momentum of its 20-win season rolling with the signing of the former MAAC Rookier of the Year.

Montgomery averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a team-high 1.7 steals per game for Mount St. Mary’s last season.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard, who is originally from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week a school-record six times last season — including the final four weeks of the season.

Nine times, Montgomery scored 20 points or more, bringing the promise of explosive offense to the Bulldogs.

Montgomery joins 5-star prospect Asa Newell as the second newcomer to the 2024-25 squad.

Georgia is under the direction of rising third-year head coach Mike White, who led UGA to the semifinals of the NIT and the first 20-win season since 2016.