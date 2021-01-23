Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Richard LeCounte not among Georgia players arriving for Senior Bowl

Georgia team captain Richard LeCounte not among UGA players reporting to Mobile on Saturday.
ATHENS — Georgia players arrived at the Senior Bowl on Saturday for the first day of testing and quarantining, but safety Richard LeCounte was not among them.

 

The Bulldogs have a record number of players taking part in the annual all-star classic in Mobile, Ala., which features head-to-head contact and non-contact drill work among the best players in the country.

• MLB Monty Rice

• DL Malik Herring

• DB Mark Webb

• OG Ben Cleveland

• CB DJ Daniel

• TE Tre’ McKitty

The practices are scouted by all 32 NFL teams, with head coaches and general managers on hand for all the practices.

The “National” and “American” teams will get on the field for peace in helmets and shoulder pads next Tuesday night, with the teams in full gear on Wednesday and Thursday.

Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers staff, who competed against UGA in the 2020 Sugar Bowl while with Baylor, will coach the Georgia players.

The Miami Dolphins’ staff will coach the so-called “National” team.

LeCounte suffered multiple injuries when he was hit by a car while riding an unregistered dirt back that did not have lights on Halloween Night in Athens after the team arrived back from a 14-3 win at Kentucky.

LeCounte was unconscious at the scene of the accident and hospitalized with what essentially proved to be season-ending injuries, though Coach Kirby Smart allowed him in the game for the final play of the Chick-fil-A Peach win over Cincinnati.

The former UGA team captain was having an All-American season at the time of his accident, and his presence was missed greatly by the Bulldogs down the stretch, particularly in a 44-28 loss to rival Florida.

LeCounte’s NFL draft stock has seemingly dropped appreciably since the accident, begging questions as to why he wouldn’t appear in Mobile to meet with the NFL teams and the decision-makers face-to-face.

The NFL combine has been canceled this season on account of the pandemic, so teams will be limited to showcasing their skills at their respective Pro Days.

NFL general managers and personnel managers are not expected to attend Pro Day.

That makes the Senior Bowl and even more an important opportunity for players to get face-to-face interviews with the decision-makers.

LeCounte, a fan and media favorite, is among the most charismatic interviews in college football.

 

