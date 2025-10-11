Georgia is taking the decision on whether or not it will play Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene all the way up to kickoff based on the SEC’s final availability report.

Greene is now listed as a game-time decision after being questionable on the initial availability report on Wednesday.

Greene has not played since the Tennessee game and is yet to take a snap in the second half of a game this season. He has been battling a back injury to this point.

The Bulldogs have started four different right tackles this season. Juan Gaston got the start against Kentucky and seems to have settled in next to fellow freshman Dontrell Glover.

As for Monroe Freeling, Georgia’s left tackle carries a game-time label. He left the game against Kentucky on the opening drive of the game with a left ankle injury.

Smart said the ankle injury did not require surgery but that the Bulldogs would monitor how things progress with Freeling over the course of the week.

“He’s been able to run and work out and do some things,” Smart said of Freeling on the SEC Coaches teleconference. “But it’s still going to be more like today, tomorrow. We find more out. He has been moving around on it and running on it and doing some on-air things. But obviously, the requirement it takes to be able to strain and play at this level, we got to find out if he’s able to do that.”

If Freeling cannot play, look for Georgia to start Bo Hughley at left tackle. He filled in for Freeling against the Wildcats. Hughley did start at right tackle against Alabama and closed out the game at right tackle against Tennessee.

Whoever ends up starting for Georgia will have their hands full with the Auburn pass rush. The Tigers have 16.0 sacks through five games.

“Two edge rushers that are probably their, you know, premier players on defense,” Smart said. “They both can cause havoc, can wreck a game plan, get off the ball, rush the passer. And they do a good job changing up their looks so it’s not like, oh, just let them sit here and rush. They change things up with a lot of different looks and pressures. Getting those guys in one-on-one situations is their goal, and they do a good job of that.”

Auburn listed wide receiver Horatio Fields and running back Durell Robinson as out on its availability report.

Georgia football injury report

OL Earnest Greene — back — questionable

OL Monroe Freeling — ankle — questionable

WR Thomas Blackshear —groin — out

WR Talyn Taylor — upper-body — out

TE Ethan Barbour — ankle — out

CB Ondre Evans — knee — out

Georgia’s game against Auburn is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.