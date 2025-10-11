AUBURN, Ala. — The No. 10 Georgia football team takes on the Auburn Tigers in a Week 7 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, score and highlights for the game.

Georgia is coming off a 35-14 win over the Kentucky Wildcats last week and enters the game with a 4-1 record. Saturday will be the 130th installment of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

5:30 p.m. ET update: The big story to watch during warmups will be what Georgia does at the offensive tackle positions.

Earnest Greene and Monroe Freeling both enter the game with a questionable designation. A further update on their status will come at 6 p.m. ET with the SEC Availability report.

Freeling left Georgia’s win over Kentucky with an ankle injury on the opening drive of the game. He was replaced by Bo Hughley.

Hughley started at right tackle against Alabama.

At right tackle, Earnest Greene is also questionable as he continues to deal with a back injury. Greene has not played since the Tennessee game.

Juan Gaston started at right tackle against Kentucky.

Georgia football injury report

OL Earnest Greene — back — questionable

OL Monroe Freeling — ankle — questionable

WR Thomas Blackshear —groin — out

WR Talyn Taylor — upper-body — out

TE Ethan Barbour — ankle — out

CB Ondre Evans — knee — out

Georgia football-Auburn game time for Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game is set to start at 7:37 ET on Saturday, October 11.

Georgia football-Auburn TV channel for Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game will be broadcast on ABC. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will call the game.

Georgia football-Auburn: How to watch online, stream Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Auburn game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-Auburn: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 7 game

Georgia is a 3.5-point favorite over Auburn, with the total set at 46.5. The Bulldogs are 1-4 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Auburn

On Jackson Arnold film vs. stats...

“First thing is, his athleticism. He’s had two or three plays that were broken plays or plays that, maybe scramble plays, RPOs that were designed to be thrown, but maybe the look changed, and he takes off running. He runs for 60 yards. He runs for 70 yards. He doesn’t just run for 8-9 yards and go down. I mean, he runs like a running back. He runs over you, through you, around you, speed. They run gap schemes with him. They run perimeter runs with him. And then probably the toughest thing to defend is when he drops back, and he ends up taking off running. So he’s a weapon, and they’ve got weapons around him in terms of the ability to throw the ball down field.”

On the potential of Auburn’s offense with skill players...

“You see it in games. They’ve had several games where they’ve been explosive and use the skill they have. Like I said, playing on the road in our league is really tough. They’ve had two times they’ve gone into, you guys know A&M and Oklahoma’s environment, and it’s just tough places to play. They have the skill, and they have a lot of them. They’ve got a lot of speed out there with those guys. That includes their back. Their backs as receivers are fast, athletic guys.”

On playing against Hugh Freeze...

“It’s a mixture of talented players, running quarterback, the extra element, which they’re going to do with their quarterback now. He’s a really elite runner and he’s tough and physical. He’s not just an escape artist. He is a 210, 220-pound thick guy that can get north and south on you. And every time he has guys like that, he’s really been successful, whether it’s by tempo, it’s by RPOs, vertical passing game with great wideouts, or quarterback’s ability to be the extra element.”