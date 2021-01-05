Georgia’s Matt Landers enters transfer portal, what it means for WR corps

ATHENS — Georgia junior receiver Matt Landers has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per AL.com reports.

Landers had just two catches for a career-high 27 yards this season, both in the opening game at Arkansas, and was not targeted in the 24-21 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder from St. Petersburg, Fla., appeared to gain some much-needed momentum in last year’s Sugar Bowl win over Baylor when he made a career-high three catches in the game.

But Landers never could quite find his stride with the Bulldogs after choosing them over Florida, Auburn and Cincinnati as a 3-star prospect in the 2017 class.

Landers, himself, said he had “a lot left to prove” during the 2019 season.

Coach Kirby Smart had said he felt Landers had come a long way last year.

“Matt and I have had our differences on the practice field many of times,” Smart said during the 2019 season, “and Matt has come a long way.”

But apparently, Landers had not come far enough to hold off a surge of incoming talent at the receiver position over the past two seasons.

Sophomore George Pickens is back as the Bulldogs’ top receiving option now that JT Daniels is under center and slinging the ball downfield, with freshman Jermaine Burton a close No. 2.

Redshirt sophomore Kearis Jackson remains involved, as do the Bulldogs’ tight ends, a recent trend that’s expected to continue with freshman Darnell Washington and sophomore John FitzPatrick returning.

Georgia also expects to get redshirt sophomore Dominick Blaylock back from injury.

The Bulldogs have already seen receivers Trey Blount and Makiya Toungue leave the team via the NCAA transfer portal, and Tommy Bush has not been playing with the team since he was involved in an off-field accident.

Here’s a look at the Georgia leaders in receiving yards:

WR Kearis Jackson, 36 catches, 514 yards

WR George Pickens, 36 catches, 513 yards

WR Jermaine Burton, 27 catches, 404 yards

RB James Cook, 16 catches, 225 yards

TE Darnell Washington, 7 catches, 166 yards

RB Kenny McIntosh, 10 catches, 111 yards

WR Demetris Robertson, 12 catches, 110 yards

TE Tre McKitty, 6 catches, 108 yards

TE John Fitzpatrick, 10 catches, 95 yards

WR Arian Smith, 2 catches, 86 yards

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 4 catches, 62 yards

RB Zamir White, 6 catches, 37 yards

WR Matt Landers, 2 catches, 27 yards

*5 others with one catch not listed