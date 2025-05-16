Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2454 (May 16, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Kirby Smart is taking some heat for his NIL position.

Georgia Football Podcast: One big question to answer about UGA’s future with NIL

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I’ll discuss why Kirby Smart has taken some criticism for something he said this week about NIL.

15-minute mark: I share audio of Smart explaining why he doesn’t favor Georgia adding a general manager the way many other college programs have.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some update season win totals from a prominent Las Vegas sports book.

50-minute mark: I briefly preview the remainder of the weekend series for the Diamond Dawgs with Texas A&M.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.