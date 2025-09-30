ATHENS — If the season ended today, Georgia would not be in the 12-team College Football Playoff field.

Good thing for the Bulldogs the season isn’t ending today or anytime soon, but Kirby Smart knows there’s plenty of work ahead.

It has already started with bloody film review of the 24-21 loss to Alabama and has continued with prep for a classic “Get Right” game at noon on Saturday against Kentucky.

“That’s all you can do, keep getting better,” Smart said. “Block out the outside noise. - I mean, I don’t even know what’s being said out there, because I’ve literally just shut it off.”

Again, good thing, because Smart and his staff are being second-guessed over a fourth-and-1 decision gone wrong and an alarming trend of slow starts to football games.

“No one is above critique, and I think that’s what’s evident most in this scenario,” former UGA All-American and NFL Super Bowl champion Jon Stinchcomb said.

“Two-time national championship-winning Kirby Smart is catching some heat.”

Georgia has trailed in its past eight games against Power 4 competition, and the opponent has scored the first touchdown in 6 of those 8 contests.

“I think we’ve put together some really good game plans, (but) I don’t know that we’ve executed them all the time well,” Smart said. “There’s a line between execution, responsibility, me, coaches, players, everybody’s involved in that.

“Sometimes it’s playing with confidence, and we got to do a better job doing that.”

No doubt, Georgia cannot expect to keep winning games if it’s consistently starting slow and falling behind, as Smart noted how upset his players were at halftime of the Alabama game trailing 24-14.

“They wanted to come out and play better, and we got to do a better job as coaches to help those players start better,” Smart said. “It’s because we were spotting people too much and not executing at a high level.”

The Bulldogs can likely afford to lose one more game and still make the CFP field, but two losses would put postseason aspirations in jeopardy.

With one loss already this season, it’s fair to say Georgia CFP hopes are under fire.

A look at the current ESPN FPI playoff projections tell the story, with elite contenders, rivals and upset-minded teams ahead:

(Teams on Georgia’s schedule in boldface)

•Ole Miss 69.1-percent chance of making CFP

• Alabama 69.7

• Georgia 55.8

• Texas A&M 55.5

• Texas 50.8

• Oklahoma 47.0

• Vanderbilt 42.8

• Missouri 34.5

• Tennessee 29.3

• LSU 23.7

• South Carolina 1.8

• Mississippi State 1.6

• Auburn 0.3

• Florida 0.2

• Kentucky 0.1

• Arkansas 0.1