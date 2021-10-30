Georgia football instant observations after ambushing Florida

It was a 3-0 game with 2:24 left in the first half. Florida had just intercepted Stetson Bennett and was in a position to be in a safe spot entering the second half. Then Georgia’s 5-star defenders simply buried the Gators. Nolan Smith stripped Anthony Richardson clean, setting up Georgia on the Florida 11-yard line. On the next play, James Cook ran it in for the first touchdown of the game to make 10-0.

Bennett finished the day completing 10 of 19 passes for 161 yards. He was also intercepted twice, in what was his worst game of the year. JT Daniels, who had been healthy enough to play, did not see the field at all for Georgia on Saturday. The Bulldogs were able to hit on some explosive plays, including a 38-yard play to Brock Bowers and a 32-yard connection to Darnell Washington. Zamir White led the way on the ground, rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown. He becomes the first Bulldog to top 100 yards in a game so far this season. Jackson proved to be Georgia’s leading receiver, having his best game of the season and scoring his first touchdown of the year. This was perhaps the worst offensive game Georgia had played since the Clemson game. Yet thanks to its defense, it did not matter at all. Georgia defense gets revenge Florida came in leading the country in yards per carry. Georgia was ranked second in the country in rush defense. If Florida was going to win, they were going to have to be able to run the ball to take the pressure off of Richardson, who was making his first career start.

And while the Gators did finish with 161 rushing yards, Florida’s offense didn’t do anything of consequence. The Gators missed multiple field goals while turning the ball over three times. It was another dominant showing for a group that was well aware it gave up 44 points when the two teams met last season. Florida scored a season-low seven points, a far cry from the 29 it had against Alabama. Jones came into the game after a second-half injury to Richardson. He led Florida’s only scoring drive, as Jones found the endzone with 2:49 left in the game to prevent the Gators from being shut out. Through eight games this season, the Georgia defense has given just 53 points, a stark comparison to the 44 it surrendered in Jacksonville last season. Florida was also supposed to be the best offense Georgia would see in the regular season. This was a team that was a missed extra point away from going to overtime against Alabama. It makes you wonder what Missouri, Tennessee, Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech might do against the Bulldogs. At some point, this defense will be stressed. Florida was supposed to do that. The Georgia defense was pretty aware of that perception and once again displayed why the group is the best unit in the country. Why recruiting matters

UGA News