Georgia’s wide receiver room was very well represented at the NFL combine this past weekend. The performances of Zachariah Branch, Colbie Young and Dillon Bell was one of the main talking points on Saturday.

Their performances should provide a big boost to James Coley and the Georgia wide receiver position.

But the strong showing from Georgia’s former wide receivers only further highlights how much talent the Bulldogs have to replace at the position next season.

In addition to Branch, Young and Bell, the Bulldogs also have to replace Texas A&M transfer Noah Thomas.

The position will be under a microscope, even with quarterback Gunner Stockton returning for another season.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach circled the wide receiver position as one of intrigue going into spring practice, due in small part to the personnel losses the Bulldogs have experienced.

“The Bulldogs need young wideouts Talyn Taylor, Thomas Blackshear and CJ Wiley to continue to improve,” Schlabach wrote. “Isiah Canion, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, was a big pickup from the transfer portal. He caught 33 passes for 480 yards with four touchdowns at Georgia Tech in 2025.

Young was asked about the young wide receivers and specifically mentioned the same three names in Taylor, Wiley and Blackshear.

He thinks all three can help Stockton keep the Georgia offense rolling.

“He just wants to be better,” Young said of Stockton. “He’s probably working right now at his craft, getting better. And they surrounded him by amazing talent like Talyn Taylor, C.J. Wiley, and Thomas Blackshear They’re just going to keep getting better and better every year.”

That trio combined to catch only seven passes last season. All three were freshmen and it didn’t help that Taylor and Blackshear battled injury during the year.

Add in Landon Roldan and Tyler Williams and you have a five man signing class from the 2025 recruiting cycle that Georgia needs to deliver. Part of the reason Canion was the only transfer addition is because of that quintet.

Taylor is the biggest name, due in large part to his five-star status. He was Georgia’s top wide receiver signee in the 2025 recruiting class. For all the talented wide receivers the Bulldogs have signed out of high school over the years, only George Pickens entered the Georgia program with a higher-ranking.

The Georgia staff liked Taylor enough to trust him in a key spot in the Alabama game. Taylor ran an excellent route to get open behind the defense and had a walk-in touchdown. But he dropped the ball and the Bulldogs would end up not scoring on the drive. Not even a week later, Taylor injured his collarbone.

Georgia has seen flashes of promise from Taylor in practice. They’re going to need a lot more in terms of on-field production in 2026.

“He’s nasty, bro. He’s a real-life five-star, I’ll tell you that,” Bell said of Taylor. “He like that. That’s pretty much all I can say. I don’t want to give too much because I know Coach (Smart) will get on me if I tell the world too much, you know. But he like that.”

Young similarly expects Taylor to be a top receiver for the Bulldogs. With so much high-end talent on the depth chart in front of him, it’s easy to understand why Taylor and Georgia’s other young receivers didn’t have bigger roles last season.

In 2026, London Humphreys is Georgia’s only returning receiver who caught more than 10 passes last season.

Sacovie White-Helton will have a bigger role as the third-year player caught just eight passes last season.

Canion isn’t the only newcomer at the position, as the Bulldogs signed three wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Of those three, the early name to watch is Craig Dandridge. He was the No. 80 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle and one of Georgia’s top signees.

With Georgia losing so much, he could have an opportunity Taylor and others did not a season ago.

It’s also worth keeping tabs on Kaiden Prothro. He was the No. 35 overall player in the class and holds the state record for touchdown catches in a career. Prothro was recruited as a tight end but his massive frame and athleticism could allow Georgia to split him out wide like it did with Young last season.

Georgia’s wide receivers coming under question is nothing new. Young, Branch and Bell faced more than their fair share of questions at the NFL combine.

Yet they were all able to turn themselves into useful players, one’s that NFL teams desire.

And they’re plenty confident in the wide receiver room they are leaving behind.

“People say whatever they want to say about Georgia football players and the wide receiver room and things like that, but guess what? We all are really good, you know,” Bell said. “You just don’t see what we do every day at football practice, you know. So, we want to really let the outside noise knock us because we believe in a God-given talent that God gave us.”