ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Talyn will need surgery after sustaining an upper-body injury at practice on Thursday.

Per a Georgia spokesperson, there is no definitive timetable for his recovery but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Taylor was a 5-star wide receiver in Georgia’s 2025 signing class.

He had two receptions for 28 yards in four games this season. Taylor did have a tough drop in the loss against Alabama.

Afterward, Kirby Smart shared his belief that Taylor would bounce back

Talyn’s deal was tough, but Talyn will grow from it,“ Smart said. ”He’s a tough, competitive kid, he practices his butt off. People don’t give him enough credit for, he’s changed our punt team in terms of, he’s replaced an Arian and a Dom as a gunner and been really elite. Every time we’ve called his number, he’s answered it. He’s going to continue to do that. I mean, the guy’s a worker. I told him that, look, we’re going to come back at you and continue to use you, and just keep getting better. That’s all you can do, keep getting better."

Georgia takes on Kentucky this weekend in a game that is set for noon ET.