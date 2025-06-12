We didn’t learn a whole lot about Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class last season. Of the 28 signees, 21 of them redshirted.

Two have since transferred out, with Marques Easley and Nitro Tuggle both ending up at Purdue.

Add in the four transfers back for a second season in Athens and you’ve got a group of 30 players.

Given the questions around Georgia entering the 2025 season, the players from this group have a chance to answer some of those questions.

Below are four big questions that players within that group of 30 will have to answer if Georgia is to have the season it wants to have.

Can someone other than Nate Frazier emerge on offense?

Frazier is one of the few proven players in this group. He led Georgia in rushing last season and seems poised to become one of the best running backs in the SEC.

Beyond him, there are a lot of questions about what Georgia has at running back, wide receiver and tight end.

To go along with Frazier, Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips are back at running back. Georgia needs some to spell Frazier, though Joshua McCray, Roderick Robinson and Bo Walker might be better options at this point.

At wide receiver, transfers London Humphreys and Colbie Young figure to be bigger parts of the equation. Can Sacovie White, who caught a touchdown in the spring game, elevate himself into the rotation?

Jaden Reddell seems to have a ready-made spot for him as Georgia replaces Benjamin Yurosek. But freshmen Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour are also possible options as well. Reddell also had ankle surgery following the end of spring practice.

Georgia has plenty of bodies among this group, even after Tuggle transferred out of the program. Frazier can be a star for Georgia this fall. Can any of Georgia’s other skill position players join him?

Which second-year offensive linemen starts for Georgia?

The Bulldogs signed seven offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class. With Georgia having to replace four starters on the offensive line, there is a clear opportunity for one of them to start.

Daniel Calhoun and Michael Uini are competing to replace Tate Ratledge at right guard. Calhoun had the inside track entering spring practice, but a foot injury opened the door for Uini.

Georgia seems set at tackle with Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene, but both players battled injury last season. Jah Jackson, Marcus Harrison and Nyier Daniels will all have the chance to position themselves as depth pieces.

Malachi Tolliver is likely to be Georgia’s backup center, meaning he is one snap away from stepping in for Drew Bobo.

Georgia’s offensive line needs to play better in 2025 than it did last season. How this group, specifically Calhoun and Uini, develops will going a long way in shaping if that is the case.

Can the second-year defensive linemen step up?

Georgia signed five defensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting cycle and added South Carolina’s Xzavier McLeod via the transfer portal.

McLeod was the only one of the bunch that emerged as a capable contributor last season. That can’t be the case in 2025, as Georgia has to replace four defensive linemen now in the NFL.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye would’ve been a contributor had he not suffered a foot injury that required season-ending surgery. He should be fully ready to go at the start of fall camp.

As for Justin Greene, Jordan Thomas, Nasir Johnson and Nnamdi Ogboko, they all have the opportunity to fill a variety of roles. Johnson and Ogboko can be run-stuffing mountains in the middle of the defense. Greene can play as a defensive end while Thomas’ game is similar to that of Warren Brinson.

Georgia’s best teams have always been powered by the defensive line. If Georgia is to have a dominant defensive line in 2025, this group of second-year players is going to have to be a big reason why that’s the case.

What do we see from Ellis Robinson in year two?

There is no more interesting player in Georgia’s 2024 class than Ellis Robinson. He was the top-ranked signee in the class and the No. 1 ranked defensive player in the country.

Yet his first season in Athens did not go as planned. Despite having an opportunity, he could not crack the starting lineup.

The Georgia cornerback battle figures to be one of the bigger ones this fall, as Robinson, fellow second-year cornerback Demello Jones and Daniel Harris are all competing to start opposite Daylen Everette.

Robinson has the potential to be an impact defender for Georgia. Just about every wide receiver has raved about Robinson’s coverage abilities.

Georgia traditionally hasn’t rotated at the cornerback position, often preferring to play the same two. If Robinson can’t beat out the more experienced Harris, what does that mean for the former 5-star prospect?

Robinson should be better positioned to play winning football in 2025. Whether that is as a starting cornerback or something else remains to be seen.