Georgia’s offense wasn’t up to standard last season. The Bulldogs regressed in a number of key categories, as it led the nation in drops and had the lowest rushing output in Kirby Smart’s tenure.

A lot of blame was put on quarterback Carson Beck and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. The former is gone while the latter remains at Georgia.

The Bulldogs will have a new quarterback entering 2025, in all likelihood Gunner Stockton.

It will also have a re-tooled supporting cast on offense.

And two national writers have found reason to be optimistic about what Georgia has at the skill positions this fall.

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports had Georgia’s running back room as an honorable mention among the best in the nation. The Bulldogs return sophomore Nate Frazier and dipped into the transfer portal to add Illinois running back Joshua McCray.

The addition of McCray could provide Georgia with a bruising running back it lacked a season ago. Georgia had Trevor Etienne, but the now Carolina Panthers missed four games due to injury in the stretch run of the season.

Freshman Bo Walker has also quickly impressed in his time in Athens, potentially giving Georgia another gem in the room.

At the wide receiver position, Georgia added two highly touted freshmen in Talyn Taylor and CJ Wiley. Both impressed at times during spring practice.

But Georgia has much better depth at the top of the wide receiver room as well. It’s why Will Backus of CBS Sports similarly listed Georgia in the honorable mention category for the best wide receiver rooms in the country.

Georgia does have to replace its two leading pass catchers from last season, as Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett were both taken in the NFL draft.

To do so, the Bulldogs dipped into the transfer portal to add Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas. Branch was a former 5-star recruit at USC and brings a rare blend of speed and athleticism to the group.

Thomas already has SEC experience, as he led Texas A&M in receiving a season ago.

Those two additions were needed, but they’re only the tip of the iceberg. Dillon Bell, London Humphreys and Colbie Young all return to Georgia this season and have the chance to help the room more so than they did in 2024.

Georgia also has one of the best tight end rooms in the country, with Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie back. Jaden Reddell seems poised for a breakthrough, and Todd Hartley brought in two of the top tight ends in the 2025 recruiting class.

It’s clear that Georgia has better pieces around the quarterback position entering this upcoming season. Whether or not the puzzle of the Georgia offense comes together this season still remains to be seen.

There will be some pressure on Stockton and Bobo to put together not just a competent offense but one of the best in the country.

Expectations at Georgia are high. This program won the SEC last season and many were still unsatisfied with how things transpired.

Given the boosts made to running back and wide receiver, it’s safe to say Georgia wasn’t happy with what it had at those positions last season.

We’ll see if those additions lead to a change in how the Georgia season plays out.