Georgia’s offense will enter the 2025 season with plenty of questions.

The month of August should start to reveal some answers, specifically with how the depth chart shakes out.

The Bulldogs begin fall practice on Thursday ahead of an Aug. 30 season-opener against Marshall.

There will be a number of key position battles that should be sorted out during the coming practices. None are bigger than the quarterback battle, even if it seems Stockton holds a considerable edge.

Below is our projection of how the rest of the offense will look. Expect the Bulldogs to place a premium on depth, as they will look to develop as many contributors as possible to navigate the long season.

Georgia football depth chart, projected starters

Quarterback:

Gunner Stockton (Jr.) Ryan Puglisi (R-Fr.) Colter Ginn (R-Fr.) Ryan Montgomery (Fr.), Hezekiah Millender (Fr.)

Analysis: Kirby Smart indicated at SEC Media Days that he would not publicly name a starting quarterback prior to the 2025 season.

That Stockton is one of the most respected leaders on the offensive side of the ball should only strengthen his case as QB1. For Puglisi, limiting turnovers during practice would go a long way in his case to push Stockton for the starting job.

Running back:

Nate Frazier (Soph.) Josh McCray (Sr.) Bo Walker (Fr.), Roderick Robinson (R-Soph.), Chauncey Bowens (R-Fr.), Dwight Phillips Jr. (Soph.), Micah Bell (R-Soph.)

Analysis: Frazier will be Georgia’s top running back, but he can’t be the only reliable option.

The addition of McCray following spring practice adds a physical element to the position. He will need to have a strong August to make up for his late arrival. Keep an eye on Walker, as the freshman had an extremely promising spring showing.

Wide receiver:

X:

Noah Thomas (Sr.), Colbie Young (Sr.) CJ Wiley (Fr.), Thomas Blackshear (Fr.)

Z:

Dillon Bell (Sr.) London Humphreys (Jr.) Cole Speer (Jr.), Tyler J. Williams (Fr.), Jeremy Bell (R-Fr.)

Slot:

Zachariah Branch (Jr.) Sacovie White (R-Fr.), Talyn Taylor (Fr.) Landon Roldan (Fr.)

Analysis: Don’t get too caught up in terms of who sits atop the depth chart, as the Bulldogs like to employ a rotation of six wide receivers.

Thomas, Young, Bell, Humphreys and Branch figure to be locks for that rotation. White really impressed people in the building this offseason, while the Bulldogs made a concerted effort to get Taylor involved during the spring game. Those two are expected to battle for the last spot.

Tight end:

Oscar Delp (Sr.), Lawson Luckie (Jr.) Jaden Reddell (R-Fr.) Colton Heinrich (R-Fr.), Elyiss Williams (Fr.), Ethan Barbour (Fr.)

Analysis: This is undoubtedly the position that Georgia feels best about on the offensive side of the ball.

Delp and Luckie are known commodities. Luckie has traditionally been a strong performer in camp settings and could further emerge this fall.

Given Georgia opens with winnable games against Marshall and Austin Peay, it will be interesting to see how many snaps Reddell, Heinrich, Williams and Barbour get in the early part of the season.

The hope is that one of them can develop so they can contribute in SEC play.

Offensive line:

Left Tackle:

Monroe Freeling (Jr.) Bo Hughley (R-Soph.), Jah Jackson (Soph.) Marcus Harrison (R-Fr.) Dennis Uzochuku (Fr.)

Left Guard:

Micah Morris (Sr.) Jamal Meriweather (R-Soph.) Mason Short (Fr.), Dontrell Glover (Fr.)

Center:

Drew Bobo (Jr.) Malachi Tolliver (R-Fr.) Cortez Smith (Fr.)/Waltclaire Flynn (R-Fr.)

Right guard:

Daniel Calhoun (R-Fr.), Michael Uini (R-Fr.) Juan Gaston (Fr.) Mason Short, Dontrell Glover

Right tackle:

Earnest Greene (Jr.) Hughley Nyier Daniels (R-Fr.)

Analysis: Entering camp, there really only seems to be one unsettled spot on the offensive line. Freeling and Greene will man the tackle spots, with Greene moving over to the right side after predominantly playing left tackle in recent seasons.

Bobo will be Georgia’s starting center, while Morris will step in at left guard on a full-time basis. Both started multiple SEC games for Georgia last season.

The right guard spot figures to come down to Calhoun and Uini. Calhoun was ahead at the start of spring practice, but a foot injury opened the door for Uini.

While they may not factor into the starting rotation, the development and deployment of Hughley and Gaston will be something to monitor. Georgia will want to have as many capable offensive linemen as it can to open the season.

Projected starting 11 against Marshall: Stockton, Frazier, Bell, Branch, Delp, Luckie, Freeling, Morris, Bobo, Calhoun, Greene

Analysis: Look for Georgia to go with a two-tight end look to start, but Georgia will be quick to rotate in at wide receiver.