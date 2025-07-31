Georgia faces a lot more questions entering the 2025 season than in recent years.

Not just at quarterback, where Gunner Stockton is likely to take over, or wide receiver, where Georgia has once again turned to the transfer portal in an effort to boost the position.

Even traditional strengths such as the offensive and defensive lines face a level of uncertainty and scrutiny than they have since the pre-championship days.

And yet, according to one prominent betting expert, Georgia is still favored in every game it will play in 2025. Including against foils Texas and Alabama.

Brad Powers of Bet the Board podcast, has Georgia as one of five teams favored in every game it will play in 2025. The other four are Arizona State, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Per Powers, Georgia is at least a touchdown favorite in every game this season, with the contests against Alabama and Texas being the exceptions. Powers has Georgia as a 3.5-point favorite over the Crimson Tide and a 2.5-point favorite over the Longhorns.

Both of those games come at home, a noticeable flip in schedule from a year ago when Georgia had to visit Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas. Georgia dropped the first two but found a way to beat Texas not just once but twice.

Odds will change, especially once games get underway. Georgia’s first data point comes against Marshall on Aug. 30.

We’ll learn a lot about Georgia that day, even if the opportunity is far from the most difficult one Georgia will see this season.

Even with all the newness and youth with this Georgia team, the odds show that Georgia still has plenty of talent and belief. The Bulldogs have recruited better than anyone over the past five seasons. Georgia signed the No. 2-ranked recruiting class this past offseason.

The Bulldogs also inked the No. 1-ranked class in 2024. And for as much excitement as there might be about Elijah Griffin and Tayln Taylor, it’s that 2024 class that could go a long way in Georgia outperforming expectations.

Chris Cole, KJ Bolden and Nate Frazier all seem primed for star turns as sophomores. If a few more members — Ellis Robinson, Jaden Reddell, Daniel Calhoun and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye — can pop, it won’t be such a surprise to see Georgia take down Alabama and Texas.

The Bulldogs were picked to finish second in the league behind Texas. While the Longhorns have to visit Athens this year, it’s hard to argue that Georgia faces an easier schedule. Georgia was still tripped twice last season, even if it went 2-0 against the only SEC team to win a College Football Playoff game.

The idea of Georgia going unbeaten, as Powers suggests, might be a tall task. But unlike 2022, the Bulldogs won’t need to go unbeaten to make the College Football Playoff. Last season, every SEC team that finished with two or fewer regular-season losses ended up making the College Football Playoff.

Georgia will get a mulligan and perhaps even two. That should temper down the pressure, even if fans and the sport are still juggling with that change from the way the sport used to be.

The Bulldogs are a young team in 2025. They have a lot to prove, especially to an ever-skeptical national media.

“I think the biggest thing that separates college football teams today is complacency among players versus fire, passion and energy among players,” Smart said. “So we’ve tried to highlight those traits as much as possible with our players.”

Smart will undoubtedly mention fire, passion and energy multiple times when he speaks to reporters as Georgia starts fall camp on Thursday.

Georgia is counting on its young players to display that, rather than rest on proven production. If those young players pop, perhaps it won’t be such a surprise to see Georgia better navigate its schedule than some experts expect.