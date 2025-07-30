The Georgia Bulldogs begin fall practice on Thursday, with just under a month before their first game of the 2025 season.

Kirby Smart often wants practice to be harder than the game and the August practices are among the toughest of the season for the Bulldogs.

Despite winning the SEC a season ago, many were unsatisfied with the way last year went. Especially after a season-ending defeat to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff.

This season will be different for the Bulldogs, as they are not expected to enter the season as the No. 1 team in the country. Georgia was not voted to be the winner of the SEC at SEC Media Days, with Texas taking home that honor.

Georgia’s 2025 team will be a good bit more inexperienced, a point Smart made repeatedly at SEC Media Days. That makes the upcoming practices all the more important before opening the 2025 season against Marshall on Aug. 30.

Both Georgia QBs get ready to play

Smart indicated he would not be naming a starting quarterback during preseason practice.

But it seems clear that Gunner Stockton will be the leader at the quarterback position. He attended SEC Media Days in part because of his leadership standing within the team. He is also the only quarterback on the roster to have thrown a collegiate pass.

Stockton worked exclusively with the first team during Georgia’s spring game and has a notable leg up in experience in the system.

But Georgia won’t just be getting Stockton ready for the upcoming season. There is tremendous value in having a backup quarterback who can help you win.

Ryan Puglisi will fill Stockton’s previous role as the backup quarterback. The redshirt freshman redshirted last season but saw a considerable uptick in reps during practice. He recognizes this is still a quarterback battle, even if the media and public do not.

Stockton will almost certainly start Georgia’s opener. But as Puglisi saw firsthand last season, he’s only one play away from seeing the field. Georgia will have to get him ready to contribute, even if that day never comes.

Get the most out of its transfer additions

Georgia added 10 players via the transfer portal this offseason. Four of those arrived after spring practice concluded, led by outside linebacker Elo Modozie.

The Army transfer will be tasked with providing immediate contributions at a very unproven outside linebacker position.

Modozie will have plenty of eyeballs on him in the buildup to the 2025 season, but he’s not the only new Bulldog tasked with providing an immediate boost to the team.

Running back Josh McCray should help ease the burden on Nate Frazier, while wide receiver Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch could very well be Georgia’s top two wide receivers this fall.

Georgia likes to say that it isn’t for everybody. Smart and his staff hope these new additions can fit in seamlessly.

Georgia football needs to avoid injuries

Smart pointed out that 54% of his roster are either freshmen or sophomores. Add in that most of those impacted by the extra year of COVID eligibility, that will likely be the norm moving forward.

With more young players being counted on, it will be crucial that the Bulldogs remain healthy during the month of August. A preseason injury can sink a season before it ever starts, especially for young and unproven players.

Georgia enters fall camp relatively healthy, with Brett Thorson being the only contributor dealing with a preexisting injury. But given how physical Georgia likes to practice, you can bet a few players will pick up bumps and bruises.

On the offensive and defensive lines, Georgia faces major questions this coming season. To best answer those, players such as Daniel Calhoun, Jordan Hall and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye will need to prove they can stay on the field so as to best help Georgia.