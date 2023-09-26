clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Kirby Smart: ‘We’re gonna find out’ how Carson Beck responds to road test …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is confident Carson Beck knows the plays and will be able to communicate them in an SEC road environment.
Mike Griffith
Why the Auburn game is a big deal for injured Georgia receiver Ladd …
ATHENS – Ladd McConkey torched the Auburn secondary the last time he visited Jordan-Hare Stadium. He finished with 5 receptions for a career-high 135 yards and a touchdown in …
Connor Riley
Hugh Freeze didn’t seem to believe Kirby Smart led Georgia to the national …
ATHENS — Hugh Freeze was out of college football for the 2017 season, so you could forgive him for not being totally plugged in as to what was happening around the sport.
Connor Riley
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football begins Auburn week
ATHENS — Georgia faces one of its biggest rivals this week as the Bulldogs travel to take on the Auburn Tigers.
Connor Riley
