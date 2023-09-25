clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football begins Auburn week
ATHENS — Georgia faces one of its biggest rivals this week as the Bulldogs travel to take on the Auburn Tigers.
Connor Riley
Georgia football-Auburn live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week …
The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team takes on Auburn this Saturday in a Week 5 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news and practice notes for …
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart braces for Auburn road trip: ‘It will be one helluva …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has been an opposing player or coach at Auburn 11 times, twice as a Georgia safety, three times as the UGA head coach, once as an LSU assistant and five …
Mike Griffith
Georgia football-Kentucky game time, TV Network announced for Week 6 game
ATHENS — When Georgia welcomes Kentucky to Athens on Oct. 7, it could be a matchup of unbeaten teams. The Bulldogs, Wildcats and Missouri Tigers are the lone three unbeaten …
Connor Riley
