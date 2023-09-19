clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart: Mike Bobo running ‘exact same offense’ as Todd Monken did at …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart typically doesn’t spend much time addressing the “noise” outside of his program, but on Monday he made an exception.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Everything Kirby Smart said to start Georgia football-UAB week
ATHENS — After starting conference play with a win over South Carolina, the Bulldogs will next host UAB.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart wants to see Carson Beck be like a race car driver for the …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart didn’t specify whether he wanted Carson Beck to be more like Max Verstappen or Chase Elliott, but he wants to see the Georgia quarterback attack as those …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
5-star teammates Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Justin Williams recap their first …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 5-star Oak Ridge High School teammates Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Justin …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football may have the ‘exact same offense’ as 2022 but this …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Nick Chubb carted off after suffering gruesome leg injury, as social …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Everything Kirby Smart said to start Georgia football-UAB week

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart: Mike Bobo running ‘exact same offense’ as Todd Monken …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s close call against South Carolina …

Brandon Adams
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.