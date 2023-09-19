Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
Georgia football may have the ‘exact same offense’ as 2022 but this …
Nick Chubb carted off after suffering gruesome leg injury, as social …
Everything Kirby Smart said to start Georgia football-UAB week
Kirby Smart: Mike Bobo running ‘exact same offense’ as Todd Monken …
Georgia football podcast: UGA’s close call against South Carolina …
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.