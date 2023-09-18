5-star teammates Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Justin Williams recap their first of many UGA gamedays
1 of 21
5-star teammates Joseph-Jonah Ajonye (left) and Justin Williams (right) are both committed to play for the Georgia football program in the Class of 2024.
They play for Oak Ridge High School in the Houston Metro Area out in Texas. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star Georgia football LB commitment Justin Williams takes in his first game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star Texas high school teamamtes Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (black shirt) and Justin Williams (white shirt) came out to Buford High School while on their bye week to see 5-star Georgia QB Dylan Raiola in action playing for Buford High School on September 15, 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
5-star DL commitment Joseph Jonah-Ajonye was in Sanford Stadium for his gameday for South Carolina on September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star Georgia football LB commitment Justin Williams takes in his first game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star DL commitment Joseph Jonah-Ajonye was in Sanford Stadium for his gameday for South Carolina on September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star Georgia football LB commitment Justin Williams takes in his first game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star Georgia football LB commitment Justin Williams takes in his first game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star Georgia football LB commitment Justin Williams takes in his first game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star DL commitment Joseph Jonah-Ajonye was in Sanford Stadium for his gameday for South Carolina on September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star Georgia football LB commitment Justin Williams takes in his first game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star Georgia football LB commitment Justin Williams takes in his first game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star Georgia football LB commitment Justin Williams takes in his first game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star DL commitment Joseph Jonah-Ajonye was in Sanford Stadium for his gameday for South Carolina on September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star Georgia football LB commitment Justin Williams takes in his first game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star Georgia football LB commitment Justin Williams takes in his first game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star Georgia football LB commitment Justin Williams takes in his first game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star Georgia football LB commitment Justin Williams takes in his first game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star Georgia football LB commitment Justin Williams takes in his first game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star DL commitment Joseph Jonah-Ajonye was in Sanford Stadium for his gameday for South Carolina on September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
5-star DL commitment Joseph Jonah-Ajonye was in Sanford Stadium for his gameday for South Carolina on September 16, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
Georgia hosted a pair of 5-star teammates from Oak Ridge High School in Texas on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Sanford Stadium. 5-star DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and 5-star LB Justin Williams were both making their first gameday visits after committing to the nation's No. 1 recruiting class over the summer. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)