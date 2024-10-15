clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

What Kirby Smart said about Arch Manning, Texas and more as Bulldogs begin …
ATHENS — Even though he isn’t set to start for Texas, Kirby Smart still answered a question about Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning.
Connor Riley
Georgia makes its thoughts on Texas clear: ‘I don’t personally believe …
Georgia football will be in a unique position ahead of its Week 8 game against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns.
Connor Riley
What Branson Robinson injury means for Nate Frazier, Georgia RB room: ‘I’m …
ATHENS — Georgia running back Trevor Etienne sounded an awfully lot like Blink 182′s Tom DeLonge when discussing where the Georgia rushing attack can improve.
Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report: Branson Robinson out for Texas game
ATHENS — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an injury update heading into Georgia’s Week 8 game against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns.
Connor Riley
