ATHENS — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an injury update heading into Georgia’s Week 8 game against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns.

The biggest update came in the form of running back Branson Robinson. He left Saturday’s game with an MCL injury.

“Branson has an MCL. I don’t know how many weeks it will be. He will not be available this week,” Smart said. “The MCL is one of those that he has to heal himself. It was not the same leg injury that he previously had.”

Behind Robinson, Georgia was also without running back Chauncey Bowens. The freshman running back was not dressed out for Saturday’s game. Trevor Etienne ran for 35 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, while Nate Frazier had 43 yards rushing on 10 carries. Anthony Evans added a 52-yard run as well.

Robinson has 73 rushing yards on 25 carries this season and 3 rushing touchdowns. Robinson missed all of last season with a patella tendon injury.

Elsewhere, Georgia was without center Jared Wilson on Saturday for the second-straight game. He was out with a foot injury. Drew Bobo once again started at center for the Bulldogs.

“We felt like he could be the backup today,” Smart said of Wilson on Saturday. “So if something had happened to Drew, we felt like he could go in and play. Last week, we weren’t able to do that, so there’s progress. But he’s frustrated.”

Wilson and defensive lineman Jordan Hall were not listed on the availability report prior to Saturday’s game, indicating they were able to play. Hall has not played in a game this season for Georgia.

Georgia was once again without Tate Ratledge, Roderick Robinson and Smael Mondon. Mondon was still in a boot and on crutches, while Ratledge did go from a boot to an ankle brace.

“Yeah, he’s much closer,” Smart said of Ratledge on Saturday. “He’s running. He’s on dry land running, pushing it. You know, he’s got a custom-made brace. And we keep hoping he gets better.”

Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris have been the starting guard for Georgia the past two weeks.

Smart did speak on the injuries that Georgia has had to battle this season and how it has impacted the team.

“I mean, some of our best alpha leaders are cheerleaders. And that’s tough. We’ve got to try to get those guys back,” Smart said on Saturday.

Georgia takes on the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns on Saturday, with the game set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC. The first availability report of the week will come out on Wednesday.

Georgia football injury report