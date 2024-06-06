Enter for your chance to win tickets and lodging for Georgia at Texas
Our partners at Atlanta Sports Trips are giving away to one lucky winner two tickets to the game, 2 nights of lodging and the ultimate tailgate experience. Click to learn more
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Social media reacts to latest Georgia recruiting win as Bulldogs land …
For most schools, landing the No. 1 linebacker in the country would be a big deal.
Connor Riley
Georgia football lands commitment from 5-star linebacker Zayden Walker
Glenn Schumann has done it again, as 5-star inside linebacker Zayden Walker committed to Georgia on Tuesday.
Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: One simple reason Carson Beck could be college …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
Arrival of freshman running backs add athleticism, potential to Georgia …
Georgia’s backfield is going to look different in 2024. Gone are long-time stalwarts Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards. The duo combined for 1,670 yards and 27 rushing …
Connor Riley
