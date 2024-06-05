Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2217 (June 5, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at where Carson Beck fits in with other quarterbacks around college football and where Kirby Smart thinks Beck can improve in his second year as a starter. Brandon will also break down the Dawgs incoming freshman running backs and how they compliment one another. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to talk about UGA baseball hosting a Super Regional and he’ll recap last week’s SEC meetings in Destin.

Georgia football podcast: One simple reason Carson Beck could be college football’s top QB in 2024

Beginning of the show: A look at a simple stat shared by ESPN that perhaps foreshadows Carson Beck’s chance for success this season.

15-minute mark: I discuss a fun picture of UGA’s freshmen RB signees and their outlook for their first seasons at UGA.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including what’s next for UGA RB recruiting.

50-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Udpater.