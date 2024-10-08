clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football head coach defends his …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart did not back down from the comments he made about UGA fans on Saturday.
Connor Riley
Drew Bobo emerges as another culture and development win for Georgia …
ATHENS — Dylan Fairchild knew it would happen. The Georgia offensive guard had a feeling that at some point this season, the Bulldogs were going to ask Drew Bobo to step up …
Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart doesn’t provide clarity on …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Georgia’s injury situation on Monday.
Connor Riley
Georgia football-Texas game time, TV Network announced for Week 8 game
ATHENS — One of the most anticipated games of the 2024 college football season now has a game time and television network, as the SEC announced a game time and TV Network for …
Connor Riley
