Enter for a chance to win a cabin on the DawgNation Cruise this April
Wish you could join DawgNation onboard Allure of the Seas this April? Maybe you can. Our friends at Kroger are once again giving away a cruise package for up to two people to join in on the fun.
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Jalen Carter led Georgia NFL rookies, Stetson Bennett, Kenny McIntosh …
ATHENS — Jalen Carter was everything Philadelphia hoped he would be and more, the defensive steal of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What recent coaching changes mean for Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn …
ATHENS — For a second-straight season, Glenn Schumann’s alma mater had an opening for the defensive coordinator position. And once again, Schumann elected to remain at …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Travis Smith Jr: Priority WR sounds like he’s getting cozy with the idea …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 23 WR and the No. 187 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football places 3 on Freshman All-American Team
Georgia football placed three players on the FWAA Freshman All-American Team, with offensive tackle Earnest Greene, inside linebacker CJ Allen and placekicker Peyton Woodring …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Caleb Downs, KJ Bolden and Andrew Thomas recruitments show why …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Jalen Carter led Georgia NFL rookies, Stetson Bennett, Kenny McIntosh …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

What recent coaching changes mean for Georgia defensive coordinator …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Travis Smith Jr: Priority WR sounds like he’s getting cozy with the …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Alabama safety Caleb Downs plans to enter transfer portal

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment