ATHENS — As hard as it is to believe, Kirby Smart will trot out to the field to start his 10th spring practice as head coach for the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs have come a long way from 2016, when the team would take buses to the practice fields due to ongoing construction. In that time Georgia has won two national championships, three SEC championships and become one of the premier programs in the sport.

But all that past success from Smart doesn’t shield him from the challenges of college football in the present day. Like everyone else, he has to deal with the transfer portal, NIL demand and roster reconstruction.

Spring practice offers our first chance to see what Georgia’s 2025 team will look like. We’ll see some new faces — Georgia brought in six transfers and had 24 players enroll early — as well as some older ones primed to take on bigger roles.

Smart is likely to address all of it and more, as he speaks to reporters for the first time since Georgia’s 23-10 loss to Notre Dame back on Jan. 2.

Below are just some of the topics Smart is likely to address.

Where things stand with the injury situation for Georgia football

When you practice as physically as Georgia does, injuries are going to happen.

The offseason offers a chance for those who are banged up to heal and get healthy. But that often comes at the expense of missing or being limited for spring drills.

Smart often discloses which players will be out or hindered due to injury this spring. Some we already know as they stem from last season. That includes the likes of Branson Robinson, Roderick Robinson, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Ryan Montgomery.

There are also a few players we already know who had surgery. Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling and edge rusher Gabe Harris fall into that camp.

And there will in all likelihood be some surprises. But more often than not, these spring recoveries pay off for Georgia. Brock Bowers and Nakobe Dean both missed spring practice before going on to win the Mackey and Butkus Award, as well as leading Georgia to a national championship.

What does Kirby Smart say about Mike Bobo, Georgia assistant coaches

For the first time in Smart’s tenure at Georgia, he brings back all 10 of his on-field assistant coaches. No one was poached or signed with another coaching staff.

Of course, that means that offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and offensive line coach Stacy Searels are back for another season, even if that is an unpopular decision by the fanbase.

Smart will likely be asked about the value in having that coaching continuity on staff. He’s also likely to say a few words about Bobo, who has faced plenty of media criticism this offseason.

Georgia’s offense wasn’t up to standard last season. Smart and Bobo have said as much.

This spring, steps will have to be taken to fix that offense. Which leads into our next section.

New quarterback, new results?

Last spring, Georgia had a returning quarterback and a major story was his still unfound Lamborghini.

This time around, Georgia should have quarterback storylines that are much more traditional.

Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi will compete for the starting job. Stockton is the favorite, based on his experience in the system and how he played against Texas and Notre Dame. Puglisi has yet to throw a collegiate pass but he’s got plenty of talent and should be one of the more intriguing players this spring.

Montgomery and Hezekiah Millender-Hale signed with Georgia as members of the 2025 recruiting class. They may not be the last new additions based on how spring practice goes. The Bulldogs kicked the tires on quarterbacks in the winter transfer portal window.

Another window will open on April 16. Quarterback, though, may not be the only position where Georgia could look to address needs.

What does wide receiver, offensive line look like?

Georgia has some new faces at wide receiver, as the Bulldogs bring in six new bodies this offseason to help a room that led the country in drops last season.

Tuesday will be the first collegiate practice for the likes of Talyn Taylor and CJ Wiley, two major recruiting wins for James Coley. He also imported transfers Noah Thomas and Zachairah Branch from the transfer portal.

Georgia turned to new talent to try and fix the wide receiver room. As for the offensive line, the Bulldogs will be relying on young talent to improve a room that gave up 25 sacks a season ago.

The Bulldogs are also expected to be without Freeling, making the offensive tackle position well worth watching. Georgia has to replace four starters from last season’s team.

Which freshmen breakout for Georgia?

As is customary, Georgia signed a very talented recruiting class this previous cycle. The Bulldogs finished with the No. 2 overall class, landing four 5-star prospects.

Most of the 27 signees will be with the team this spring, as 24 enrolled early.

Among those worth watching are defensive lineman Elijah Griffin, outside linebacker Isaiah Gibson and Taylor.

Those three were all 5-star prospects. But they won’t be the only ones who impress early. Look for less-heralded recruits like running back Bo Walker and tight end Ethan Barbour to turn heads in their first spring practices.

What does Smart say about the future of spring practice?

Smart’s first spring game saw 93,000 Georgia fans in attendance.

Now it’s fair to wonder how many more spring games Georgia will have.

Schools like Texas, USC and Nebraska have all called off their spring games this year.

Smart is one of the faces of college football and we will undoubtedly be asked about the value of spring practice and spring games.

What he has to say on the matter will certainly carry weight.