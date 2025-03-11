This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on the number of recruits expected back in Athens this week for the start of spring football practice in Athens.

Strap up that red helmet. Put the ball down. Fired up that razor-edged microphone and hand it to Kirby Smart.

When the Dawgs do that, the recruits will be on the way.

That will be the scene this week as multiple top-tier targets are expected in town as the Bulldogs are set to open up spring drills on Tuesday.

The March period for visits will be big because the Dawgs will look to build upon the connections established in January with the Class of 2026 either on the road or when they hosted some elite targets on Junior Days.

Georgia will then hope to continue its recruiting push with its priority targets into June for when the program will host the bulk of its official visitors for this cycle.

Who’s coming into town this week? DawgNation has been able to confirm at least two 5-star prospects in the 2026 cycle.

Consider the confirmed guest list so far:

5-star LB Tyler Atkinson (Loganville, Ga.) - March 11

5-star junior LB Tyler Atkinson was back in Athens this past weekend for the Tennesse game. The Grayson High standout is the nation's No. 1 LB and the No. 7 overall prospect for 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Rankings: Nation’s No. 1 LB/No. 7 overall (247Sports Composite); No. 1 LB/No. 8 overall (On3 Industry Ranking)

Biggest contenders: Auburn, Clemson, Ohio State and Oregon.

The nation’s No. 1 LB prospect has been on Georgia’s mind for forever. If he hasn’t made his 20th visit to Athens yet, then he will by the time the summer rolls around. Atkinson told DawgNation that he will be in town on Tuesday for the first day of spring practice.

Priority value: Atkinson is now the No. 1 top target for 2026 on the weekly DawgNation “Before the Hedges” recruiting program. The case can be made that he’s the most likely plug-and-play player in the entire 2026 cycle.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

5-star QB Jared Curtis/Nashville, Tenn. (March 13-16)

5-star QB Jared Curtis, who is ranked by at least one service as the nation's No. 1 QB prospect for 2026, has just named his final six schools. Curtis is a former UGA commitment. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Rankings: Nation’s No. 1 QB/No. 2 overall (247Sports Composite); No. 1 QB/No. 5 overall (On3 Industry Ranking)

Biggest contender: Oregon

There’s been a lot of back and forth here with the former UGA commitment. The relationships and family ties to UGA are strong, but there will be a financial component to this eventual decision. Will the Dawgs come close enough to the number to take down Oregon in this race? Team Curtis might have that figured out sooner rather than later. He’s in Oregon now on a three-day unofficial visit and will then head down to Athens for another three-day visit.

We don’t expect this decision to last until June. That’s when Curtis still has official visits scheduled with both Georgia and Oregon.

Priority value: Current Intel suggests that Curtis is still the top QB target for the Dawgs in this class. That’s before the finances get involved. We’ve seen 5-star QBs command more than $2-$3 million annually coming out of high school. If the number goes that high, we believe that the Dawgs will tap out of this one.

4-star WR Ryan Mosley (Carrollton, Ga.) - March 11

4-star ATH Ryan Mosley is a major target for UGA in the 2026 class. For two positions. The Bulldogs have laid out a plan for Mosley to play on both sides of the ball. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Rankings: Nation’s No. 28 WR/No. 179 overall (247Sports Composite); No. 11 ATH/No. 216 overall (On3 Industry Ranking)

Biggest contenders: Clemson, South Carolina and Texas A&M

Mosley is coming off an intriguing visit to Clemson. He was there along with Atkinson and a lot of other elite prospects. Georgia has a unique pitch for Mosley. He’s being recruited by both receivers coach James Coley and safeties coach Travaris Robinson. He’d be a full-time WR, but also moonlight as a defensive back on third down and nickel and dime situations.

Priority value: Mosley grew up with a lot of red and black in his blood. This is a recruitment that Georgia is poised to win. We’ve felt that Mosley was a likely member of the 2026 class for some time now.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2025 prospects like Ethan Barbour, Ryan Montgomery, Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry

4-star EDGE Dre Quinn (Norcross, Ga.) - March 11

4-star EDGE Dre Quinn is one of the nation's top defenders this cycle. The Greater Atlanta Christian standout has already planned an official visit to see Georgia in June. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Rankings: Nation’s No. 27 EDGE/No. 265 overall (247Sports Composite); No. 31 EDGE/No. 243 overall (On3 Industry Ranking)

Biggest contenders: There’s a lot here. Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Miami, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas and USC.

The 6-foot-3-plus and 225-pounder was just in Athens for a Junior Day visit in January. He’s also coming off that big Clemson “Elite Retreat” event just this past weekend. He’s got a very contested recruitment at this time. He’ll see Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, Notre Dame , Tennessee, Texas and USC this spring.

Quinn also has official visits scheduled to Clemson, Notre Dame, Georgia, Georgia Tech, USC, Mississippi State and Tennessee this summer.

Priority value: Quinn seems to be one of Georgia’s top targets at the EDGE position at this time. There’s a world where UGA takes both Quinn and North Oconee EDGE Khmari Brooks and calls it a class build on Peach State elites. The Dawgs signed three All-American-level HS prospects at that position in 2025, but they should have room for two EDGE defenders in the 2026 class. That’s because the only other two EDGE options in the program are junior Gabe Harris and sophomore Quintavius Johnson.

4-star RB Javian Osborne (Forney, Tex.) - March 14-March 15

4-star RB prospect Javian Osborne is one of the nation's top RBs this cycle. The Texas resident has already planned an official visit to see Georgia in June. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Rankings: Nation’s No. 6 RB/No. 83 overall (247Sports Composite); No. 8 RB EDGE/No. 97 overall (On3 Industry Ranking)

Biggest contenders: Alabama, Miami, Michigan and SMU

Osborne is an interesting case study. The Bulldogs have their eyes on two national targets and another two in-state targets (Carsyn Baker, Jae Lamar) that seem more likely. Osoborne is the wild card. He visited UGA for a “Junior Day” event in January and loved it. He’s back for another two-day unofficial before he will return for his OV in April. That will be wrapped around the G-Day weekend. He’s a big-time back out of Texas and yet Texas and Texas A&M aren’t major contenders at this time. He had an official visit set to see Texas, but he’s no longer going to take that one.

Priority value: Osborne is a highly-talented RB. He’s rated by most of the services as a Top 10 RB for this cycle. We expect this visit to go a long way for both parties in figuring out where they rank on each other’s boards. If this one is a another home run, we’d put his chances at signing with UGA as getting pretty close to that Baker and Lamar territory at this time.

3-star JUCO DL Seven Cloud (EL Dorado, Kan.) - March 15

Former 3-star DL Seven Cloud was originally committed to Georgia football in the Class of 2023 out of McEachern High School. He's now in the JUCO ranks and has been re-offered by the Bulldogs. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Rankings: Nation’s No. 1 DL (JUCO)/No. 1 overall (JUCO/247Sports Composite); No. 161 DL/No. 1561 overall (On3 Industry Ranking)

Biggest contenders: He might take an official visit to LSU, but we believe that Cloud has wanted to be a Dawg for a very long time now and will sign with this class.

Cloud was originally a Class of 2023 commitment out of McEachern High School, but hit a road bump. He dropped out of high school, started playing a lot of AAU basketball and got his GED. When the junior college level reached out, he saw another shot at football. He suffered a knee injury and missed a season, but rebounded strongly in 2024.

He’s the No. 1 JUCO prospect in the nation for 247Sports.

Priority value: Aside from Atkinson, Cloud is the only other target in this class that could be a likely key contributor during the 2026 season. He’s coming out of JUCO ball, but he’ll be old enough to be a college senior in 2026. Cloud also had a strong all-conference season in JUCO ball a year ago. Forget the rankings. Cloud is as important to this 2026 class as anyone the Dawgs could sign.

4-star S Simeon Caldwell (Jacksonville, Fla) - March 11

Rankings: Nation’s No. 7 S/No. 95 overall (247Sports Composite); No. 8 S/No. 108 overall (On3 Industry Ranking)

Biggest contenders: Per On3.com’s Chad Simmons, he’s set official visits to Miami, USC, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Caldwell is the son of longtime NFL coach Jim Caldwell. He’s been a head coach, an offensive coordinator and an assistant at several stops. He’s currently the senior assistant on the Carolina Panthers. He’d previously been the head coach of the Indiandapolis Colts for three seasons and the Detroit Lions for four seasons over the last 15 years.

This will be a national recruitment with all the heavyweights. As one might expect. Caldwell is also planning spring unofficials to see Michigan, Ohio State and USC over the next two months.

Priority value: Caldwell is one of the nation’s top safeties for a reason. He’s also from The Bolles School in Jacksonville. Georgia traditionally recruits that part of North Florida very well. His father’s NFL connections know all about the Dawgs and how well the program develops future Sunday safeties as well as anyone in the country.

That’s a good snapshot of some of the bigger names in town this week. There are others planned. There will also be a lot of other 2026 and 2027 targets coming to town this week.

DawgNation has also learned that 4-star IOL target Carter Scruggs out of Virginia is set to

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)