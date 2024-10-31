clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia football releases first availability report heading into Florida
ATHENS — Georgia has put out its first availability report ahead of Saturday’s game against Florida.
Connor Riley
Landon Roldan: What does Georgia legend David Pollack think of the Ladd …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star WR commitment Landon Roldan. He ranks as the nation’s No. 72 WR and the No. 461 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Kirby Smart shares his first thoughts on Georgia-Florida reportedly being …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has always had strong thoughts on where Georgia-Florida should be played. And following a report from Brett McMurphy of The Action Network …
Connor Riley
Georgia basketball observations following 114-76 exhibition win over UCF
ATHENS — The next time Georgia takes the floor in Stegeman Coliseum, the Bulldogs will play their first real game of the 2024-25 season.
Connor Riley
