ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has always had strong thoughts on where Georgia-Florida should be played. And following a report from Brett McMurphy of The Action Network that the game will be played in Atlanta in 2026 and Tampa in 2027 before returning to Jacksonville, Fla., in 2028, Smart has shared his thoughts on the future of the rivalry.

No deal has been announced between Georgia and Florida, but Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan teased that it could become official as early as this week.

“It’s been talked about and debated for a long time — for a while, since we’ve known the Jacksonville renovation was going to occur,” Smart said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference call. “I think the parties involved did a great job of managing it. I think Jacksonville did a great job stepping up and making it worthwhile for both universities. I’m excited about the opportunity to play at two different locations, so that’ll be unique. Maybe we learn from those two experiences.”

The stadium in Jacksonville will undergo renovations starting in the 2026 season. The $1.4 billion renovation is expected to be complete by the start of the 2028 season.

The current deal with the city of Jacksonville expires after the 2025 season.

Smart had long been a proponent of playing the game as a home-and-home, largely due to the extra recruiting weekend added.

Smart was asked if going to a home-and-home was an option.

“I mean, I’m so engulfed in this — in the game,’ Smart said. “I recognize why it’s a story for you guys, but I’m so consumed by, you know, our team. We’re trying to get our team better for Florida. That’s my focus. I mean, I really hadn’t been involved in those discussions. I think that was a consideration maybe, but I don’t even remember when and I can’t even tell you why it did go one way or the other, to be honest with you.”

The current deal with Jacksonville pays each school $1.5 million, with the city also fitting the bill for travel and lodging for both schools. Georgia made $5 million from playing in the Aflac Kickoff in Atlanta this season. Georgia Tech is set to make $10 million from playing Georgia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the 2025 season.

Florida coach Billy Napier also gave his thoughts on the future of the rivalry game.

“Kirby and I both agree that it would be awesome to play a home-and-home but we also know that there’s a tremendous amount of revenue created by having this game at a neutral site,” Napier said. “Money makes the world go round and certainly, the amount of revenue, there’s a significant difference in the revenue that’s generated. We play in Jacksonville, there’s a historical context to that but there’s also a revenue component as well. I think the neutral site will present the same revenue opportunities and ultimately why the decision was made.”

Georgia’s game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC this Saturday. Georgia enters the game with a 6-1 record, while Florida is 4-3.