By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Florida coach Billy Napier weighs in on Carson Beck, ‘talented athlete and …
ATHENS — Florida coach Billy Napier has taken note of Carson Beck’s growth in the Georgia offense with Saturday’s rivalry game in Jacksonville fast approaching.
Mike Griffith
Dan Lanning on Georgia-Michigan College Football Playoff game: ‘I just …
ATHENS — Much like his former boss, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning doesn’t have much recollection about the 2021 College Football Playoff game between Georgia and Michigan.
Connor Riley
Asa Newell: Georgia basketball lands commitment from 5-star prospect
ATHENS — Mike White landed a massive recruiting win on Wednesday when 5-star prospect Asa Newell announced his commitment to Georgia.
Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: Carson Beck ready to provide UGA with …

Brandon Adams
Georgia football podcast: Steve Spurrier hypes Florida’s chances of …

Brandon Adams
Ranking the top five DawgNation Invasions with Georgia …

Jack Leo
Around the SEC: How to watch on TV, times, channels and picks

Mike Griffith
Oscar Delp is a lot more for Georgia football than just the tight end …

Connor Riley
