By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Next Generation: Why Georgia football freshman LB Justin Williams really …
This is the second installment of an annual DawgNation series on the “Next Generation” of Georgia football players from each signing class. 5-star Justin Williams enrolled in …
Jeff Sentell
What we learned about Georgia football following first week of spring …
ATHENS — The pads finally came on for the Georgia football team on Saturday, as the Bulldogs wrapped their third practice of the spring.
Connor Riley
Ladd McConkey earns more rave reviews after acing his pro day workout
ATHENS — Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey both joked during Georgia’s Pro Day about the possibility of racing each other.
Connor Riley
What this spring will look like for injured senior linebacker Smael Mondon
ATHENS — Smael Mondon and Trevor Etienne had met before. It came on a rather important fourth-down stop in last season’s Georgia-Florida game.
Connor Riley
