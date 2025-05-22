Thursday marks another important offseason milestone for Georgia football, as we are now 100 days from the season opener.

The Bulldogs will take on Marshall on Aug. 30. While it’s a step down from last season’s opener against Clemson, there is still plenty to look forward to with Georgia’s upcoming season.

It will be a new-look team, as the Bulldogs have a lot of key pieces to replace on both sides of the ball. And not everyone was all that thrilled with how last season ended. The Bulldogs went 11-3 and won the SEC, but lost in their first College Football Playoff game.

Below are 10 questions we have regarding the upcoming season. How Georgia goes about answering them will go a long way in shaping what next season will look like.

When does Gunner Stockton get named QB1?

Stockton is competing with Ryan Puglisi to be the team’s starting quarterback. Come out of spring practice, Stockton has a comfortable edge in the position battle. Much of that can be attributed to his significant edge when it comes to experience.

The 2024 Georgia team had a positive response to Stockton when he was inserted into the lineup. As the team’s starting quarterback he’ll have a much bigger impact on the team.

When, it’s far more likely than a matter of it at this point, he gets named as the team’s starting quarterback, it’ll help give us a better idea of how the team might fully respond to Stockton and his leadership.

Stockton will get a few warmup games before traveling on the road to take on Tennessee on Sept. 13. That will be his next big test, having already started against Notre Dame to end the 2024 season.

Does Georgia finish with a 1,000-yard rusher?

The Bulldogs have not had a 1,000-yard rusher since D’Andre Swift last hit the mark in 2019.

Given how much Kirby Smart has spoken about the need to improve its ground game, having a running back top 1,000 yards rushing would go a long way in easing some of those concerns.

Nate Frazier gave Georgia plenty to be excited about during his freshman season, as he led the team in rushing with 671 yards. With Trevor Etienne now off to the NFL, Frazier will be seen as the team’s top running back.

But he won’t be the only running back Georgia can turn to in 2025. The Bulldogs added Joshua McCray out of the transfer portal, while freshman Bo Walker impressed during spring practice.

The presence of McCray and Walker should make things easier for Frazier. And if Georgia can have three healthy and productive running backs, it should go a long way in helping the Georgia rushing offense.

Even if it means Frazier doesn’t top 1,000 yards in 2025.

Does Georgia fix its drop issues?

The Bulldogs led the country in drops last season. Georgia needed to overhaul its wide receiver room, especially to help make things easier for a new starting quarterback.

Georgia seems to have done that, through both the transfer portal and high school recruiting ranks. The additions of Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas give Stockton and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo plenty to work with. It should also make things easier for some of Georgia’s returning playmakers like Dillon Bell and London Humphreys.

If what we saw on G-Day is any indication, there is a lot to like about the ceiling of Georgia’s wide receiver room. But first and foremost, this group has to do a better job of just catching the ball. That cannot be an issue once again in 2025.

Can the offensive line stay healthy?

No group on Georgia’s 2024 team underperformed more than the offensive line. Injuries were a major factor for this group and it just never came together for a unit that had a lot of individual talent.

Georgia has to replace four starters from last year’s group. It does have options with starting experience and there are some solid veteran options scattered through the depth chart.

Offensive line coach Stacy Searels has received plenty of criticism this offseason for how the group played last season. If this group can stay healthy this upcoming season, it’ll give us a much better idea of how competent this position group really is. And if any significant changes need to be made.

Who steps up on the defensive front?

Between the defensive line and linebacker rooms, Georgia had five players drafted on the defensive front. It also saw top outside linebacker Damon Wilson depart via the transfer portal.

Georgia has been able to churn out great players on both the defensive line and linebacker room over the years. But even after losing so much talent from the 2021 team, Georgia still had Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith coming back.

CJ Allen and Christen Miller could fill similar roles for Georgia in 2025, even if comparisons to Carter and Smith are wildly unfair.

Georgia has plenty of former 5-star prospects waiting in the wings. Jordan Hall, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Elijah Griffin on the defensive line and Chris Cole, Justin Williams and Zayden Walker at inside linebacker. There’s also outside linebacker Isaiah Gibson as well.

The Bulldogs need multiple former 5-star prospects to live up to the 5-star hype in 2025 if Georgia is to have a dominant defensive front.

Which transfers make an immediate impact?

Georgia added 10 players out of the transfer portal this offseason. While the Bulldogs still had more players exit the program — 16 in total — Georgia targeted a few key areas to try and improve positions of concern.

The Bulldogs added three transfer defensive backs. There is a real chance none of them start. We’ve already touched on the two wide receiver additions, but it’s far from a lock that they emerge as top options.

Perhaps the most impactful addition was one of the later ones. That would be outside linebacker Elo Modozie, who the Bulldogs brought in from Army. He had 6.5 sacks last season and fills one of Georgia’s biggest needs.

Modozie will be making a big leap in competition. But he’s also only just scratching the surface of what he could be as a player. If he’s able to make an immediate impact for Georgia, it should greatly help the Georgia defense.

Can Georgia get through the month of September?

Taking a look at Georgia’s schedule, it’s plenty challenging. Texas and Tennessee both made the College Football Playoff last season, while Alabama and Ole Miss beat Georgia when it came to visit.

Georgia faces Tennessee and Alabama in back-to-back games during the month of September. The Bulldogs have a bye week before the second game but so do the Crimson Tide.

Given this will be such a young team, how Georgia is able to navigate those first two big games will go a long way in shaping this season. If the Bulldogs can both those games, that can give a young team a ton of confidence going into the meat of its SEC schedule.

Will Georgia have sustained success in rivalry games?

The outgoing group of Georgia seniors never lost to Tennessee, Auburn, Florida and Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs play all four of those teams away from the friendly confines of Sanford Stadium. That will make winning those games all the more challenging.

Georgia Tech nearly took down Georgia in Athens a season ago. The Gators had an early lead before DJ Lagway left the game due to injury. Auburn seems to finally have the talent needed to take a step forward in the SEC.

With so much rivalry success, it’s easy to take these games for granted. But all four will be looking to make a statement and snap long losing streaks against Georgia in 2025.

What happens when Arch Manning comes to town?

For the first time ever, the Texas Longhorns will be coming to Athens, Ga., and playing a game in Sanford Stadium.

Georgia took down Texas twice last season, first in Athens and then again in Atlanta for the SEC championship game.

Despite that success, many view Texas as a better program entering 2025. Much of that can be tied to the much-hyped Arch Manning, who is set to be Texas’ starting quarterback.

Georgia was one of the finalists for Manning back during the 2023 recruiting cycle. Given Georgia and Texas are the top two teams in the SEC, this game should draw plenty of eyeballs and attention.

If the Bulldogs can pick up a late season win over Texas, the game is set for Nov. 15, it should position Georgia for another College Football Playoff run.

Does Georgia have more playoff success?

And speaking of the College Football Playoff, that is pretty clearly going to be how success is determined in Athens moving forward.

Georgia went one-and-done last season, losing to Notre Dame. While Smart was thrilled to win the SEC, it came at a cost when it came to the College Football Playoff.

Winning a playoff game would be huge for Georgia. Winning multiple absolutely qualifies as a successful season, especially with how young this team will be.

Georgia has plenty of questions to answer between now and the end of the season. But has as been the case in the modern age, the College Football Playoff looms over all of it.