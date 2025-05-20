Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2456 (May 20, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams looks at a new perspective on Gunner Stockton. Plus, the latest on DL commit Seven Cloud. Later, Connor Riley and Jake Fromm joins the show to provide the latest UGA football news.

Georgia Football Podcast: Greg McElroy explains why he thinks Gunner Stockton’s a ‘baller’

Beginning of the show: I discuss why some prominent national voices are touting Gunner Stockton ahead of the upcoming season.

15-minute mark: I discuss an interesting new development with a long-time Georgia commit.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the strange new conversation that has some asking whether Tennessee could be kicked out of the SEC.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.