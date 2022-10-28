Good news on weather for Georgia-Florida game
There have been some dreary weather forecasts for Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game, which was a bummer because is supposed to be the annual fall beach getaway for many Bulldogs fans. Why else play the game in Jacksonville every year?
But it looks like things may changing, according to WANF-TV’s Ella Dorsey. Please watch the video above for some encouraging news.
