By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Lane Kiffin in college football spotlight, flexes on Oklahoma, flirts with …
Lane Kiffin is in the college football spotlight as the most sought-after, hirable coach in the country as he leads a top 10-team toward the College Football Playoff.
Mike Griffith
Georgia AD Josh Brooks makes his thoughts on LSU opening clear
Josh Brooks would seem like a natural candidate for the LSU athletic director opening.
Connor Riley
Georgia football-Florida: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds …
The No. 5 Georgia football team will take on the Florida Gators in a Week 10 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how …
Connor Riley
Magnitude of Georgia-Florida, college games skyrocket with CFP rankings on …
The first set of College Football Playoff rankings will debut at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night (TV: ESPN), and there will be plenty of data to be deciphered.
Mike Griffith
WATCH: Georgia hype video will get you fired up for the World’s Largest …
Georgia will make its annual trip down to Jacksonville this weekend to take on the rival Florida Gators.
Connor Riley
