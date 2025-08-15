clock icon
1 minute ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
How cooler August temperatures impact Georgia football practice plans
ATHENS — In his first news conference at the start of fall camp, Kirby Smart was asked about battling through heat during fall practice.
Connor Riley
3 Georgia football legends voted all-time All-Americans; Herschel Walker, …
ATHENS — Georgia football all-time greats Herschel Walker, Brock Bowers and Champ Bailey have been recognized among the best of the best AP All-American football selections …
Mike Griffith
Georgia OL putting together an encouraging fall camp: ‘It’s fourth and one …
ATHENS — As hard as it might be to believe, the Georgia offensive line might actually be in a good place entering the 2025 season.
Connor Riley
Preseason All-American teams hammer home what Kirby Smart wants Georgia to …
ATHENS — Given the chance, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has not hesitated to bring up how young his team is this fall.
Connor Riley
Former Georgia star James Cook scores $48 million deal, ‘let’s go play …
The Buffalo Bills gave former Georgia running back James Cook the deal he had been waiting for on Wednesday.
Mike Griffith
