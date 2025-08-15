clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
How cooler August temperatures impact Georgia football practice plans
ATHENS — In his first news conference at the start of fall camp, Kirby Smart was asked about battling through heat during fall practice.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
3 Georgia football legends voted all-time All-Americans; Herschel Walker, …
ATHENS — Georgia football all-time greats Herschel Walker, Brock Bowers and Champ Bailey have been recognized among the best of the best AP All-American football selections …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia OL putting together an encouraging fall camp: ‘It’s fourth and one …
ATHENS — As hard as it might be to believe, the Georgia offensive line might actually be in a good place entering the 2025 season.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Preseason All-American teams hammer home what Kirby Smart wants Georgia to …
ATHENS — Given the chance, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has not hesitated to bring up how young his team is this fall.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Former Georgia star James Cook scores $48 million deal, ‘let’s go play …
The Buffalo Bills gave former Georgia running back James Cook the deal he had been waiting for on Wednesday.
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment