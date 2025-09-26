clock icon
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
3 hours ago
Georgia secondary ‘challenging themselves’ ahead of Ryan Williams rematch
ATHENS — While there’s been some national chatter about Ryan Williams’ lack of numbers, you’ll hear nothing but praise from Georgia.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
15 hours ago
What Georgia can do at right tackle after Earnest Greene ruled out against …
Georgia will be without one of its top offensive linemen for this Saturday’s game against Alabama, as right tackle was ruled out on the SEC’s availability report.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
20 hours ago
DawgNation Huddle: Does beating Bama mean more for optics than reality?
As you might have read or been told a hundred times by now, the Georgia football team, led by Kirby Smart, is 1-6 against Alabama.
Jeff Sentell
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
23 hours ago
Did the SEC throw Georgia football a bone with the new scheduling format?
Georgia hosts Alabama this week. That occasion means another chance for the DawgNation team to Huddle around and dissect the finer points of the biggest game of the year up …
Jeff Sentell
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 25, 2025
What Georgia football fans need to know about new LED wristbands before …
ATHENS — Saturday will be Georgia’s first home game in 10 years against Alabama.
Connor Riley
