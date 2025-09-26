clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia secondary ‘challenging themselves’ ahead of Ryan Williams rematch
ATHENS — While there’s been some national chatter about Ryan Williams’ lack of numbers, you’ll hear nothing but praise from Georgia.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What Georgia can do at right tackle after Earnest Greene ruled out against …
Georgia will be without one of its top offensive linemen for this Saturday’s game against Alabama, as right tackle was ruled out on the SEC’s availability report.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
DawgNation Huddle: Does beating Bama mean more for optics than reality?
As you might have read or been told a hundred times by now, the Georgia football team, led by Kirby Smart, is 1-6 against Alabama.
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Did the SEC throw Georgia football a bone with the new scheduling format?
Georgia hosts Alabama this week. That occasion means another chance for the DawgNation team to Huddle around and dissect the finer points of the biggest game of the year up …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What Georgia football fans need to know about new LED wristbands before …
ATHENS — Saturday will be Georgia’s first home game in 10 years against Alabama.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment