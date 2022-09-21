Georgia star Jalen Carter still slowed by ankle, questionable for Kent State

ATHENS — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter remains limited by the ankle injury that forced him out of the starting lineup against South Carolina and led to him playing only 11 snaps last Saturday. Coach Kirby Smart shared that Carter has not been full-go in practice this week placing his status for the noon game with Kent State in question. “We still don’t know, he was limited yesterday (Tuesday), so it will remain to be that way today and we’ll see how he’s able to push through,” Smart said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.

Smart said Carter originally injured the ankle in the 49-3 win over Oregon in both teams' season-opening contest on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Smart indicated receiver A.D. Mitchell and cornerback Nyland Green, who missed the South Carolina game with injuries, have been improving. "We're really hopeful to get A.D, back, he's getting closer," Smart said. "Nyland hit some good speeds yesterday, he's running, but I don't know if he'll be able to play this week, but he's getting closer."

Smart is also encouraged by the work freshman offensive lineman Earnest Greene is putting in as he battles back from the hamstring injury that slowed him in fall camp. "Earnest Greene has looked the best he has all year," Smart said. "He's working both with the offense and with the scouts, he doubles up and gets extra work. "He's further along and he may be available for this game, it really depends on how today's practice goes and Thursday's (practice) goes." Georgia preliminary availability report RB Kendall Milton (hamstring), probable FS Christopher Smith (shoulder), probable

SS Tykee Smith (knee), probable WR Adonai Mitchell (ankle) probable TE Arik Gilbert (personal) questionable DT Jalen Carter (ankle), questionable OL Earnest Greene (hamstring), questionable CB Nyland Green (hamstring), questionable