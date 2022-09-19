Jalen Carter, Georgia’s most dominant defender, dealing with ankle injury

ATHENS — Jalen Carter, Georgia’s most dominant defensive player has not been 100 percent since the opening game. Coach Kirby Smart revealed on Tuesday that Carter, a defensive tackle who did not start in the 48-7 win over South Carolina last Saturday, has been hobbled. “Jalen has been dealing with a lingering ankle issue, he really had it since the Oregon game and he’s trying to get well,” Smart said of the projected Top 10 NFL draft pick.

RELATED: Comparing 2022 Georgia to 2021 Georgia, what Shane Beamer and the numbers say “We’re trying to get him healthy. Hopefully, he’ll be full-go. He was close last week but didn’t end up having to play a lot of snaps.” Carter played only 11 snaps against the Gamecocks, per PFF.

Smart said receiver Adonai Mitchell, who missed the South Carolina game with an ankle injured suffered on the first series of the 33-0 win over Samford, is also working to play this week in the noon game against Kent State. “We’re hoping to get him back this week,” Smart said. “Again, it’s one of those deals where last week we were hopeful to get him back.” Smart said cornerback Nyland Green, who also missed the South Carolina game, continues to deal with a lingering hamstring issue.

Smart also announced on Monday that sixth-year senior William Poole, who played cornerback against Oregon, is no longer with the program. Tight end Arik Gilbert, who didn’t travel with the team to South Carolina, is “day-to-day.” RELATED: Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert, shares UGA football culture concepts Georgia football preliminary injury report: DT Jalen Carter (ankle), probable WR Adonai Mitchell (ankle) probable

RB Kendall Milton (hamstring), probable FS Christopher Smith (shoulder), probable SS Tykee Smith (knee), probable OL Earnest Greene (hamstring), questionable CB Nyland Green (hamstring), questionable WR C.J. Smith (knee), doubtful