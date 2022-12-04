Dawgnation Logo
(11) LSU
30
Final
50
(1) Georgia
  • Coastal Carolina
    26
    Final
    Troy
    45
    Fresno State
    28
    Final
    Boise State
    16
    (22) UCF
    28
    Final
    (18) Tulane
    45
  • (10) Clemson
    14
    2nd QTR
    6:09
    (24) North Carolina
    7
    Purdue
    10
    2nd QTR
    7:09
    (2) Michigan
    13
    Akron
    22
    Final
    Buffalo
    23
    North Texas
    27
    Final
    (23) UTSA
    48
  • (12) Utah
    47
    Final
    (4) USC
    24
    Toledo
    17
    Final
    Ohio
    7
    (13) Kansas State
    31
    Final
    (3) TCU
    28
    Valparaiso
    3
    Final
    New Mexico State
    65
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey walks off of the field after their 50-30 win against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Atlanta. McConkey was injured earlier in the game. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Injury updates on Georgia football starters Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon after 50-30 win over LSU

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATLANTA — Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon suffered an MCL injury to his knee and receiver Ladd McConkey re-aggravated a knee condition he has been playing with.

Coach Kirby Smart provided the injury updates in the aftermath of the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ 50-30 victory over LSU on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

RELATED: Georgia resilience reigns supreme in SEC Championship Game win over LSU

“McClendon is a light MCL, I don’t know how long it will be, don’t know what grade (sprain) it is,” Smart said at his postgame press conference.

“Ladd, it’s a continuation of what he has been having to deal with — he has some tendonitis. It started aggravating him more, and he didn’t feel like he could go back in.”

Both players left the game in the second quarter.

McClendon, one of the team’s four game captains, appeared to get rolled up on by a teammate while in pass protection.

RELATED: Warren McClendon intent on solving Georgia Red Zone woes

Sophomore Amarius Mims came on in relief of McClendon at right tackle and finished the game.

McConkey, who entered the game tied with Brock Bowers for the team lead in receptions, already had 5 catches for 69 yards and a touchdown when he limped off after a 22-yard catch-and-run down to the LSU 2-yard line.

RELATED: Ladd McConkey one of Georgia’s home-grown rising stars has become leader

Stetson Bennett connected with Dillon Bell two plays later as Georgia built a 35-7 lead en route to the victory.

The Bulldogs return to action on Dec. 31, likely in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal in Mercedes-Benz Stadium against TCU (12-1) or Ohio State (11-1).

