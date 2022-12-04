Injury updates on Georgia football starters Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon after 50-30 win over LSU
ATLANTA — Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon suffered an MCL injury to his knee and receiver Ladd McConkey re-aggravated a knee condition he has been playing with.
Coach Kirby Smart provided the injury updates in the aftermath of the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ 50-30 victory over LSU on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“McClendon is a light MCL, I don’t know how long it will be, don’t know what grade (sprain) it is,” Smart said at his postgame press conference.
“Ladd, it’s a continuation of what he has been having to deal with — he has some tendonitis. It started aggravating him more, and he didn’t feel like he could go back in.”
Both players left the game in the second quarter.
McClendon, one of the team’s four game captains, appeared to get rolled up on by a teammate while in pass protection.
Sophomore Amarius Mims came on in relief of McClendon at right tackle and finished the game.
McConkey, who entered the game tied with Brock Bowers for the team lead in receptions, already had 5 catches for 69 yards and a touchdown when he limped off after a 22-yard catch-and-run down to the LSU 2-yard line.
Stetson Bennett connected with Dillon Bell two plays later as Georgia built a 35-7 lead en route to the victory.
The Bulldogs return to action on Dec. 31, likely in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal in Mercedes-Benz Stadium against TCU (12-1) or Ohio State (11-1).