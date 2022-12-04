Injury updates on Georgia football starters Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon after 50-30 win over LSU

ATLANTA — Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon suffered an MCL injury to his knee and receiver Ladd McConkey re-aggravated a knee condition he has been playing with. Coach Kirby Smart provided the injury updates in the aftermath of the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ 50-30 victory over LSU on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. RELATED: Georgia resilience reigns supreme in SEC Championship Game win over LSU

“McClendon is a light MCL, I don’t know how long it will be, don’t know what grade (sprain) it is,” Smart said at his postgame press conference. “Ladd, it’s a continuation of what he has been having to deal with — he has some tendonitis. It started aggravating him more, and he didn’t feel like he could go back in.” Both players left the game in the second quarter.

McClendon, one of the team’s four game captains, appeared to get rolled up on by a teammate while in pass protection. RELATED: Warren McClendon intent on solving Georgia Red Zone woes Sophomore Amarius Mims came on in relief of McClendon at right tackle and finished the game.