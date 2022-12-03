Georgia captain Warren McClendon intent on cashing in on Red Zone trips, winning SEC title

ATLANTA — Warren McClendon grew up in Georgia dreaming of playing in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs’ starting right tackle and team captain also dreamed of winning it — something he nor any of his offensive linemates can say they have done. McClendon looks to go about helping to change that when the No. 1-ranked Georgia football program plays No. 14 LSU at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“There’s definitely motivation for this game. We won the East, and (last year) we won the big one, but not the SEC championship, (so) there’s definitely some motivation for this one.” Georgia is a 17 1/2-point favorite over LSU, but McClendon points out Georgia needs to make sure it maximizes each trip into enemy territory to give itself the best chance of winning. The Bulldogs lead the nation in Red Zone efficiency, scoring on 64 of 66 trips inside opponents’ 20-yard lines.

Coach Kirby Smart, however, said his staff scrutinizes those Red Zone trips differently, looking more closely at the touchdown ratio. Georgia, in that department, is not nearly as impressive, scoring touchdowns on 651 percent of its Red Zone trips. Most other CFP contenders have been more impressive, by comparison: Michigan: .650 TCU: .680 USC: .761