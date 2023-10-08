Georgia football injury report: Kendall Milton, Brock Bowers update …
Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia football blasts Kentucky
Georgia football-Kentucky instant observations as Bulldogs show why …
Kentucky coach: Georgia football ‘edge’ too much to handle in 51-13 …
Georgia rises above SEC, smacks Kentucky 51-13 after Kirby Smart …
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.