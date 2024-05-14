The Georgia football team will get an early start on its opening game of the season, as the Bulldogs open the 2024 season against the Clemson Tigers on Aug. 31.

ESPN announced a game time and television network for the game. The game will start at 12 p.m. ET and air on ABC.

The game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Georgia and Clemson last played to open the 2021 season, with Georgia winning that game 10-3.

Head coach Kirby Smart is eagerly looking forward to getting back onto the field.

“We’re looking forward at what this team is gonna do. How is this team going to play? Got a really tough schedule,” Smart said in an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show. “I’m excited to get an opportunity to go out there and play. I’m so tired of the talk about the NIL and the talk about the portal and all the complaining. Let’s go play football. Let’s get our team against their team and see where we stand. Let’s go play.”

