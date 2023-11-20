ATHENS — As Georgia gets deeper and deeper into the season, it seems the Bulldogs’ injury report continues to get longer and longer.

The Bulldogs saw three key offensive contributors leave Saturday’s game with injury. Ladd McConkey initially rolled his ankle in the win over Ole Miss and missed practice last week. McConkey didn’t record a catch in the win over Tennessee and played just six snaps.

On Monday, Smart provided an update on McConkey on Monday. The Bulldogs visit Georgia Tech this week before next playing No. 8 Alabama in the SEC championship game on Dec. 2. Having McConkey healthy for the latter contest is paramount.

“He’s got a tweaked ankle that he tweaked here in the game at home,” Smart said. “It bothered him a little bit Saturday but nothing anything more severe than that. I feel good that he’s going to be good to return. I guess there’s been some question about tightrope surgery. That’s not the case at all. I don’t know where that is coming from.”

Smart did say that McConkey had an MRI following the game.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Tate Ratledge left the Tennessee game with a knee injury. Smart was more optimistic about Ratledge’s status moving forward following the Tennessee game. With Ratledge out, Micah Morris moved in at left guard and Dylan Fairchild kicked over to right guard.

“Stacy [Searels has done a great job of cross-training those guys,” Smart said on Saturday. “I feel like we’ve got three tackles, three or four guards, two centers. You have to go into the season with that. When you don’t, you get in trouble. He’s done a great job of building those guys that way.”

McConkey wasn’t the only wide receiver to leave the Tennessee game with injury, as Rara Thomas is dealing with a bone bruise on his foot. Smart said that Thomas had been dealing with the injury during warmups. The Georgia head coach was confident

With Thomas out, Georgia leaned on Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Dillon Bell. The duo had 12 catches for 181 yards and 3 touchdowns on Saturday.

On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia was also without several key contributions. Warren Brinson and Julian Humphrey did not travel to Tennessee, as the former is dealing with a calf injury and the latter suffered a collarbone injury in the win over Ole Miss. Smart was hopeful Brinson would be able to practice on Monday.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson did make the trip to Knoxville, Tenn., but he did not dress out. He has now missed the last two games after suffering a forearm injury in the win over Missouri. CJ Allen has taken his spot in the starting lineup alongside Smael Mondon.

The Bulldogs take on rival Georgia Tech this week in Atlanta. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. ABC will broadcast the game.

Georgia football injury report for Georgia Tech

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, forearm -- out

Darris Smith, away from the team -- out

Julian Humphrey, collarbone -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

CJ Smith, knee -- out

Ladd McConkey, ankle -- doubtful

Warren Brinson, calf -- questionable

Tate Ratledge, left knee -- questionable

Rara Thomas, foot -- questionable