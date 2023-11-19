ATHENS — Georgia football has been the No. 1 ranked team all season. That was the case again in the Week 13 version of the AP Poll Top 25 rankings. Georgia football also had the to No. 1 ranking in this week’s Coaches Poll as well.

Saturday’s showing against Tennessee only further enforced why plenty see Georgia as the No. 1 team. After the Bulldogs gave up a touchdown on the opening drive, Georgia outscored Tennessee 38-3 over the rest of the game.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck had no problem against the Tennessee defense, as he threw for 298 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. Georgia coach Kirby Smart was impressed with how Beck handled the road environment.

“What I’ve seen him do is go on the road. I still remember when Stetson came up here two years ago, running around like a crazy man and making plays,” Smart said. “This guy is throwing the ball at defensive lineman. He made an unbelievable throw to James Cook. But he grew up by going on the road, Stetson did. That’s what we had to see Carson do. Go to Auburn. And go to Tennessee and grow up. But outside of that I’ve seen him do a lot of the stuff he’s doing.”

Beck and Georgia will go on the road once again this week, as the Bulldogs travel to Atlanta to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. While Georgia has a game against Alabama set for Dec. 2, Smart knows the Bulldogs will have to bring their best effort against a Georgia Tech team that knows them well.

“I’ve got to go play Tech next week, that’s the perspective I’ve got,” Smart said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Brent [Key] and I know how much this game means to him.”

Georgia Tech is coming off a win over Syracuse, making the Yellow Jackets bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018. Georgia Tech hired former Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner to be the team’s offensive coordinator last offseason. Former Bulldogs Dominick Blaylock and Brett Seither also play for the Yellow Jackets.

Behind Georgia in the AP Poll sits Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, Washington at No. 4 and Florida State at No. 5. The next College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Below, you can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 13.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 13