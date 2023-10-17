ATHENS — Kirby Smart said following Saturday’s game that Georgia needed this off week. The injury report helps explain why that is the case.

The biggest name added was tight end Brock Bowers. The standout tight end had tightrope surgery on his ankle on Monday.

Smart did not provide a timeline for when Bowers might return. Traditionally, the tightrope surgery allows players to return in four to six weeks following the injury.

“To get back healthy, you need to get back on that ankle as quickly as you can,” Smart said. The key is we are trying to get him back healthy. There is no timeline on it. I don’t think you can put a timeline on it.”

Without Bowers, tight end Oscar Delp is expected to see an uptick in snaps. He’s been a regular contributor for Georgia this season, catching 13 passes for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie had the surgery earlier this season and dressed for the team’s game against UAB, roughly four weeks after the injury. His first game action came against Kentucky, which was six weeks after the injury occurred.

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims also had tight rope surgery following Georgia’s game against South Carolina. He has missed the previous four games while recovering from the injury.

Smart said that Mims is back doing dry land running and that the Bulldogs. Mims has not taken any reps at practice yet. Georgia ordered a special shoe for Mims in the hopes of helping him get back onto the field.

Georgia saw two other key players exit Saturday’s game, with Xavier Truss and Kendall Milton also exiting the game. Truss picked up an ankle injury, while Milton had his MCL injury flare up again.

As for Truss, Smart said he did not practice on Tuesday. Smart said Truss should be good to go by Monday. When Truss went out, Georgia inserted freshman Monroe Freeling in at right tackle.

“I’ve been telling Stacey (Searels) and those guys, ‘You’ve got to put Monroe in there,’” Smart said after the game against Vanderbilt. “You can’t just put him in the game. Put him in there with the ones and let him practice, let him see what it’s like to go against our guys.’ That moment came, and it wasn’t too big for him. I thought he did a good job.”

Smart said that Kendall Milton was able to practice.

“He did some stuff. He was able to go out there and practice,” Smart said. He was out there.”

Georgia running back Roderick Robinson is also dealing with a high ankle sprain he suffered in Georgia’s win against South Carolina.

After practicing on Tuesday, Georgia will do so on Wednesday and Thursday before getting the weekend off. Georgia next plays against Florida on Oct. 28. The Gators are also off this week.

Georgia football injury report

Brock Bowers, ankle --out

Amarius Mims, ankle -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Jamaal Jarrett, foot/ankle -- out

Cole Speer, undisclosed -- out

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- doubtful

Xavier Truss, ankle --questionable

Kendall Milton, knee -- quesitonable

Ladd McConkey, back -- questionable