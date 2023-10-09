ATHENS — For a few moments on Saturday, it appeared Georgia might be without two of its starting offensive linemen.

Georgia has been without offensive tackle Amarius Mims for the last three games following ankle surgery. In the second quarter of Georgia’s win over Kentucky, Sedrick Van Pran briefly went down.

Van Pran walked off the field under his own power. But anytime your starting center goes down, especially one as good as Van Pran, it causes concern.

Georgia entered Jared Wilson into the game for Van Pran and the Georgia offense didn’t miss a beat. The Bulldogs scored on both drives with Wilson in the game. Van Pran then re-entered the game at the start of the second half.

“Jared goes with our 1s every day in practice. He gets maybe 30 percent of the 1s reps and he does a great job,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Jared is a great athlete. He runs the highest speed of anyone on our defensive linemen and offensive linemen. I trust Jared a lot. It was great at a position that we had depth at.”

Smart said on Monday that Van Pran is great and doing fine. Van Pran has started 36 consecutive games for the Bulldogs at the center position.

As for Mims, Smart provided an update on his recovery following ankle surgery. Mims was not on a scooter or in a walking boot when seen on Saturday.

“Amarius is right where he should be,” Smart said. “We’ve had a lot of the tightrope surgery and he’s right on schedule.”

Smart did not specify when Mims could possibly return. It had been theorized that Mims could be back for Florida, which would be six weeks after the initial injury occured.

“It’s really about where he is,” Mims said. “Lawson (Luckie) is a skill position that requires more cutting. We ordered a special shoe for Amarius. We don’t put a timeline on it for that reason. It could be before or after that. "

With Mims out, Georgia has slotted Xavier Truss in at right tackle. Dylan Fairchild has started the last three games at left guard for Georgia, though Micah Morris has also gotten first-team reps at left guard.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Jamaal Jarrett is dealing with a right foot/ankle injury. Jarrett was not dressed out for Georgia’s game against Kentucky and was spotted on crutches and in a walking boot.

Smart added that Tyion Ingram-Dawkins will be able to do a little bit more starting next week, though not in practice. Georgia is still hopeful to get Ingram-Dawkins back at some point this year, though when that is Smart was unsure.

Georgia was without outside linebacker Darris Smith and David Daniel-Sisavanh on Saturday. Smart did not provide an update on those two players beyond that one was dealing with a sickness and the other was unable to be with the team.

The Bulldogs will be on the road this week as they visit Vanderbilt. The game is set for a 12 p.m. ET start on CBS.

Georgia football injury report

Amarius Mims, ankle -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Jamaal Jarrett, foot/ankle -- out

Cole Speer, undisclosed -- out

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- doubtful

Ladd McConkey, back -- questionable