ATHENS — Georgia will be getting a key piece back in its lineup and could be adding another, while Alabama is hopeful one of its key cogs will be on the field.

Tailback Nate Frazier, who suffered a rib injury in the Bulldogs win over Arkansas on Sept. 19, is no longer listed on the injury report after seeing spot duty with four snaps against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Frazier’s return is timely with UGA tailback Chauncey Bowens being added to the initial injury report as “out” for Saturday’s game.

Bowens has 35 carries for 124 yards and a team-high six rushing touchdowns.

Dwight Phillips Jr. is UGA’s second-leading rusher with 160 yards on 20 carries followed by Bo Walker who has 134 yards on 20 carries.

Frazier has 211 rushing yards on 26 carries and five touchdowns in three games, including the two carries for 9 yards he had against Vanderbilt while Chauncey Bowens was getting checked out after taking a hit.

Frazier’s return is pivotal as Bowens had been starting in his place.

“The plan was to play (Frazier) if we needed to, and Chauncey was a little banged up,” Smart said after the win over the Commodores. “He ran some; he probably could have continued to play … we knew he would improve every time that he doesn’t have to go out there, (and) he’s getting closer to 100%.”

Frazier was a “game-time decision” before Saturday’s game.

Georgia receiver Isiah Canion, a transfer from Georgia Tech who has been out with a right leg injury since the first quarter of the Arkansas game, is listed as “questionable” to see action against the Tide.

Receiver Thomas Blackshear is listed as “out” for the game after he suffered a shoulder injury against Vanderbilt. Blackshear, seen on the sideline in a sling, made three catches for 33 yards on Saturday.

Georgia outside linebacker Chase Linton played for the first time this season against Vanderbilt, getting in on four snaps on defense.

Linton is no longer listed on the Bulldog’s injury report.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday that tight end Josh Ford, who broke his arm in Saturday’s win over Mississippi State, could be back on the field when the game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“He’s determined to get on the football field, (and) actually progressing along fairly well right now,” DeBoer said. “We’ll kind of see how the week continues for him. I know where his mindset is at. We just got to make sure he meets the levels we need him to meet as far as being physically ready.

“He’s doing a great job. It’s going well. We’re optimistic.”

Ford, a transfer from Oklahoma State, had surgery on Sunday and was officially listed as “questionable” on Alabama’s SEC injury report on Wednesday night.

The teams will update their injury reports on Thursday night.

Georgia injury report

DB Tyriq Green (ankle), out

OLB Amaris Williams (knee), out

RB Chauncey Bowens (undisclosed), out

OL Marcus Harrison (undisclosed), out

WR Thomas Blackshear (shoulder), out

WR Isiah Canion (right leg), questionable

Alabama injury report

• LB Justin Hill, out

• LB Desmond Umeozulu, out

• LB Cayden Jones, out

• DB Nick Sherman, out

•. DL Jeremiah Beaman, out

• DB Jordan Edmonds, questionable

•. TE Josh Ford, questionable