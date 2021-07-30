Former UGA QB Jacob Eason could start for NFL’s Colts after freak injury

Eason’s possible opening came after it was learned that the Colts’ No. 1 QB, Carson Wentz, is out “indefinitely” with a foot injury, per ESPN. The injury occurred at the end of the team’s practice on Thursday, and Wentz will undergo further testing.

Former UGA quarterback Jacob Eason could be the surprise starter at quarterback for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts after a freak injury.

On Friday, Eason took first-team reps at the position, and he’s backed up by former Texas quarterback Sam Ellinger. Obviously the Colts could also go after a veteran if Wentz will miss extended time.

This could also be Eason’s big break. The 23-year-old Eason was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he was the Colts’ third-string quarterback last year behind Phillip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett – who are both gone from the team. Eason has yet to appear in any games for Indianapolis.

The 6-foot-6 Eason played at UGA for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He was the starting quarterback entering his sophomore season, but injured his knee in the season-opener against Appalachian State. Freshman Jake Fromm took over the job, with Bulldogs – led by seniors Nick Chubb and Sony Michel – reaching the national championship game.

Eason transferred to Washington for one season of play before declaring for the NFL.