WATCH: Jamie Newman shows off skills with wild trick shot throw
Jamie Newman joining the Georgia football program in January brought a lot of excitement, given some of the potential he showed at Wake Forest. Getting a quarterback that flashed some exciting tools and pairing him with the likes o George Pickens, Zamir White and a number of other talented playmakers could give the Georgia offense a boost it didn’t have a season ago.
Newman didn’t and won’t get a chance to showcase these skills on the Georgia practice fields this spring, but he did give fans a taste of what he could on Saturday.
The new Georgia quarterback posted a video of himself showing his touch and accuracy, by making a trick shot throw that went over a pool and into a basketball hoop.
It’s that kind of accuracy that made Newman such a coveted option on the graduate transfer market.
Newman threw for 26 touchdowns at Wake Forest a season ago while also rushing for 574 yards. In addition to bringing in Newman, the Georgia offense will now be led by offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken. He spent last year as the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns.
Kirby Smart, in speaking with reporters this week, did acknowledge that the cancellation of spring practices will likely disrupt the quarterbacks the most.
“It’s going to affect that quarterback more than anything in my opinion,” Smart said. “There’s no substitute for reps, I feel, and you can’t argue that we’re not going to lose reps. We’re losing reps.”
Related: Kirby Smart: Football stoppage will ‘affect quarterbacks more than anything’
The Georgia head coach did acknowledge though that Newman has already put in some real work with Georgia’s skill players.
“He got to throw a lot with those guys in their own time that they elected. He did a good job,” Smart said. “They were able to do some 7-on7-s, unstructured on their own with the team members.”
“They did a good job with that but you know that’s no substitute for what they would have gotten in spring ball.”
As for when a return to the practice field for Newman and the rest of the Bulldogs might be returning to team activities, the SEC announced that all in-person activities were suspended through May 31. It also announced that teams could hold virtual meetings through teleconferencing apps like Zoom for up to four hours a week.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- How will the COVID-19 slowdown affect the development of the 2020 Georgia football roster?
- WATCH: How Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney provided hope college football returns this fall
- Georgia recruiting: Lists for elite OLs Amarius Mims and Micah Morris highlight week
- Kirby Smart details how coronavirus restrictions are leading to innovations for Georgia football
- DawgNation staffers draft their fantasy teams using the 2020 Georgia football roster
- Georgia coach Kirby Smart shares glimpse into college football’s future health protocols
- WATCH: Georgia football is still chasing those Rose Bowl feelings