WATCH: Jamie Newman shows off skills with wild trick shot throw

Jamie Newman joining the Georgia football program in January brought a lot of excitement, given some of the potential he showed at Wake Forest. Getting a quarterback that flashed some exciting tools and pairing him with the likes o George Pickens, Zamir White and a number of other talented playmakers could give the Georgia offense a boost it didn’t have a season ago. Newman didn’t and won’t get a chance to showcase these skills on the Georgia practice fields this spring, but he did give fans a taste of what he could on Saturday.

The new Georgia quarterback posted a video of himself showing his touch and accuracy, by making a trick shot throw that went over a pool and into a basketball hoop. It's that kind of accuracy that made Newman such a coveted option on the graduate transfer market. Newman threw for 26 touchdowns at Wake Forest a season ago while also rushing for 574 yards. In addition to bringing in Newman, the Georgia offense will now be led by offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken. He spent last year as the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns. Kirby Smart, in speaking with reporters this week, did acknowledge that the cancellation of spring practices will likely disrupt the quarterbacks the most. "It's going to affect that quarterback more than anything in my opinion," Smart said. "There's no substitute for reps, I feel, and you can't argue that we're not going to lose reps. We're losing reps."